



HBO

Succession (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — What is it about rich people behaving badly that draws viewers in? Perhaps it is the acknowledgment that our lives can seem relatively small in comparison, but also infinitely less awful. Sure, everyone in the Roy family has money and power, but yikes, at what cost? They’re all terrible people, and yet we’re glued to our screens to find out how Tom and Shiv’s wedding and the Waystar takeover bid shakes out. While the season may have started slow, Succession quickly became a must-watch show, and we can’t be happier that it’s getting a second season. In the interim, I’ll miss you most of all, Cousin Greg.

Quantico (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — The often baffling series comes to an end tonight, as the team faces off against Devlin for the final time in Ireland. Not everyone will make it out alive, and Alex will be forced to make some hard choices about her future. Quantico may have gone off the rails by the end of the series, but at least it introduced the States to Priyanka Chopra.

Wynonna Earp (Friday, SYFY 9:00 p.m.) — The team is left reeling after the loss of *sob* [redacted for spoilers], and everyone is left wondering how to keep moving forward after the devastating blow and the approach of Bulshar. Someone claiming to be from Black Badge arrives to make things even more complicated.

The Great British Baking Show (Friday, PBS 9:00 p.m.) — It’s biscuit week in the Bake Off tents this time around, which means viewers will be treated to incredibly intricate scenes built entirely from shortbread. Delicious and charming all in one (which is basically the tagline of this show).

Killjoys (Friday, SYFY 10:00 p.m.) — While Zeph is looking down the barrel of tenuous mortality, Johnny manipulates D’av into helping him find a green pool.

Power (Sunday, Starz 8:00 p.m.) — Ghost has a real come-to-Jesus moment due to Rev. Macedon, leading him to confess all of his sins to Angela. He is also forced to end his business partnership with Tommy when they are audited by the IRS.

Claws (Sunday, TNT 9:00 p.m.) — Desna fully embraces her duplicitous nature as the boss in preparation for a big day. A desperate Polly gets a one-two punch of a disturbing message from Marnie and an unexpected visit.

Sharp Objects (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Adora goes ahead with the local “Southern Pride” festival, Calhoun Day, on her property, serial killers and investigations be damned. Things get strange as Amma and her friends act out a play about the sacrifice of a Confederate soldier’s wife, and Adora tells Richard some information that may lead him to view Camille in a new light.

The Affair (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Cole has a hopeful epiphany that immediately leads him to a terrible discovery.

Preacher (Sunday, AMC 10:00 p.m.) — Jesse, Tulip, Gran’ma, and Starr work together to stop the apocalypse despite their differences. Cassidy learns to love Eccarius, but it is not without a cost.

Who Is America? (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — What horrific observation about people in power will fuel next week’s thinkpieces?

Last Week Tonight (Sunday, HBO 11:10 p.m.) — John Oliver came back swining with last week’s segments on Facebook and workplace harassment, so we’ll have to see how he follows up such a strong episode this Sunday night.