Weekend Preview: Treasure Seeking Dragons On ‘The Librarians’ And ‘The Wire’ In HD



The Librarians (TNT, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — I’ve kind of resigned myself to the fact that I only care about the Flynn-heavy episodes of this show, but this is supposedly one of those and there are treasure seeking dragons as well, so this is a win for us all.

The Wire Marathon (HBO Signature, Already in Progress) — As you may have heard from everyone you know who has seen the show, The Wire is one of the best television shows of all time. Now, David Simon’s masterful examination of corruption and crime has been remastered in HD and HBO is running a marathon to celebrate. The episodes are also up on HBO GO if you’re too cool to have a network dictate when you watch the shows that you want to watch and you think that the rules don’t apply to you.

Now That’s Funny! On Set With TV’s Hottest Comedies: A Paley Center For Media Special (CBS, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — CBS could have filled the post-Christmas dead zone with reruns of The Five Mrs. Buchanans or another pop culture reference that more than two of you would have gotten, but instead they’re boldly presenting a collection of interviews with people from The Big Bang Theory, The Mindy Project, and other current sitcoms.

The Grand Budapest Hotel (HBO, Saturday 8:00 p.m.) — The existence of DVD and Blu Ray dispensing vending machines and VOD has made a film’s first airing on HBO feel a bit less special, but with so little on TV this weekend, HBO’s premiere of The Grand Budapest Hotel deserves mention and possibly your attention.

My Cat From Hell: Hell-iday Special (Animal Planet, Saturday 9:00 p.m.) — In this very special episode, adorbs shall be served as we get to meet Mr. Clipperson, the tabby that shapes show host Jackson Galaxy’s laudable facial hair with a specially designed electric shaver that attaches to his lil kitten mitten. Or something.

Breaking Bad Marathon (AMC, Sunday 10:00 a.m.) — If you missed out on Breaking Bad when it was still on the air, never bought the DVDs or received them as gifts, don’t have Netflix, and didn’t take your chance to catch up last time AMC had a marathon, now’s your chance to finally find out what all the hype is about. So don’t miss out, but it’s okay if you do since you’ll probably get another chance.

Sunday Night Football (NBC, Sunday 8:20 p.m.) — The Bengals of Cincinnati and the Steelers of Pittsburgh are set for a collision course on Sunday Night Football while Dan Patrick’s innocence is shaken by the carnage. The winner gets the AFC North crown and a spot in the playoffs while the loser’s locker room is filled with a pack of hungry wolves. I’m just kidding, everybody’s going to the playoffs!

The Comeback (HBO, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — In the season 2 finale, Valerie (Lisa Kudrow) makes an impression at a fancy post-Emmy Awards party and enjoys the success that she’s found playing a version of herself on Seeing Red.

All the late night shows are off-the-air or in re-runs tonight.