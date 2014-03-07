Weekend Preview: Who’s Psyched For The ‘True Detective’ Finale?

True Detective (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — ARE YOU GUYS SO EXCITED? True Detective is wrapping up, and we should finally figure out who’s behind all of the murders, the true identity of the Yellow King and whether or not Rust Cohle and Marty Hart make it out alive. I fully plan to be glued to the TV.

The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Maggie, Sasha and Bob struggle with the shortage of supplies. Daryl and Beth find apparent safety in a seemingly abandoned church. Carl will probably also do something stupid.

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday 11:29) — Lena Dunhan is hosting, so we’ll see if there’s any improvement in quality from last week’s disastrous Jim Parson’s episode. Like her or hate her, I think everyone who watched last week’s episode can probably agree that it can’t get much worse.

Girls (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — After last week’s bottle episode, things return to normal. Hannah is worried that Adam’s losing interest in their sex life, Marnie is still a gigantic screechy failure and Jessa is still hanging out with that awful creepy old dude. So pretty much business as usual.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, Sunday 7:00) — YES! New Bob’s Burgers! “On a visit to school, Bob and Linda discover their children’s essays about Wagstaff to be wildly creative and quite offensive.” Also, in case you missed it — Bob’s Burgers is finally getting the music soundtrack it richly deserves.

Hannibal (NBC, Friday 10:01) — Gillian Anderson (yes!) and Cynthia Nixon (not so much) guest star on this week’s episode, if you’re so inclined.