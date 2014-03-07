Weekend Preview: Who’s Psyched For The ‘True Detective’ Finale?

True Detective (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — ARE YOU GUYS SO EXCITED? True Detective is wrapping up, and we should finally figure out who’s behind all of the murders, the true identity of the Yellow King and whether or not Rust Cohle and Marty Hart make it out alive. I fully plan to be glued to the TV.
The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Maggie, Sasha and Bob struggle with the shortage of supplies. Daryl and Beth find apparent safety in a seemingly abandoned church. Carl will probably also do something stupid.
Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday 11:29) — Lena Dunhan is hosting, so we’ll see if there’s any improvement in quality from last week’s disastrous Jim Parson’s episode. Like her or hate her, I think everyone who watched last week’s episode can probably agree that it can’t get much worse.
Girls (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — After last week’s bottle episode, things return to normal. Hannah is worried that Adam’s losing interest in their sex life, Marnie is still a gigantic screechy failure and Jessa is still hanging out with that awful creepy old dude. So pretty much business as usual.
Bob’s Burgers (Fox, Sunday 7:00) — YES! New Bob’s Burgers! “On a visit to school, Bob and Linda discover their children’s essays about Wagstaff to be wildly creative and quite offensive.” Also, in case you missed it — Bob’s Burgers is finally getting the music soundtrack it richly deserves.
Hannibal (NBC, Friday 10:01) — Gillian Anderson (yes!) and Cynthia Nixon (not so much) guest star on this week’s episode, if you’re so inclined.
What is True Detective?
You know, it’s this show where they do some true detecting.
It’s this little-known miniseries about cynical Jesus and his pal Woody, as they try to stop a guy from killing kids with his lawn mower.
BANSHEE BANSHEE BANSHEE BANSHEE BANDHEE BANSHEE BANSHEE BANSHEE BANSHEE BANSHEE BANSHEE
Lucas Hood fights someone….then f*cks someone.
Not necessarily in that order.
BANSHEE!
Never seen Banshee, but if dude’s name is Lucas Hood, he’s automatically a boss.
@G Funk Era
….and that that’s pretty much the plot. And it’s always awesome. Lilli Andrews FTW
I really dont understand the avoidance of Banshee. My favorite show right now. Keeps getting better.
Plus the amish girl who is always naked is also in true detective. Naked in that too.
You forgot to add that every episode also has an extended shot of Rebecca(Lili Simmons) A)staring at herself in a mirror in lingerie(or less) and B)watching Kai have sex/get head.
Banshee has turned into a soap opera and after 4 attempts to get through last weeks episode I gave up out of sheer fucking boredom, gonna give this fridays ep 5 minutes and if it doesn’t take I’ll simply be grateful the first season rocked my socks and put it to bed.
next week is the finale for that right? ending with another Rabbit showdown. its a good show but they could of got a better idea for a season finish.
Righteous Axe you are nuts, I thought the episode last week was fantastic. Who doesnt love seeing some Nazis getting stomped….
Just wondering if Monday mornings conversation will be how rewarding or disappointing the TD finale was. I’m thinking disappointment. With all the hype it would really have to be over the top to meet expectations.
unless they both die at the end, people will complain. most these True Detective nuts are scaling by as good as Breaking Bad or as bad as Walking Dead.
Someone at Uproxx needs to get a Cinemax subscription so we can have weekly recaps and discussions for Banshee and Strike Back.
Yeah, both of those shows are pure entertainment.
You had me excited for like ten seconds that there was a surprise new season of Strike Back already. Goddamit.
I just started watching banshee and have no regrets. It’s basically another SOA but with cuter/naked girls
This is what I heard:
“TRUE DETECTIVE FINALE TRUE DETECTIVE FINALE TRUE DETECTIVE FINALE!!!!!! blah blah blah blah blah blah”
Nothing else matters this weekend. I have a feeling a lotta people are going to die.
But not because of True Detective. People just die, like, every second.
-Rust Cohle
I read that “whether or not Rust Cohle and Marty Hart finally make out already” because I see what I want to see.
Man, I still watch The Walking Dead, but having it air on the same night as True Detective these last few weeks has really, and I mean REALLY cast a spotlight on its flaws. By flaws I mean the writing, acting – stuff like that. Andrew Lincoln couldn’t get cast as a corpse on True Detective, I’m thinking. But hey, as long as they keep killin’ them zombies, right?
The zombies all turn out to be lumberjacks.
I hope Gillian Anderson eats Cynthia Nixon and I will wager that Cynthia feels the same.
Hi-yo!!
I love me some Gillian Anderson.
Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey premieres on Sunday at 9
THIS.
I’ll have my uTorrent fired up and ready to go!
I’m sticking by my longshot bet that True Detective finishes with someone being burned alive inside a giant wickerwork man.
McConaughey will die for Harrelson’s sins…i think we should start a pool for how long this show is praised, or how long untill people are saying “The first season was better”
Also on his weekend is Shameless, which has been pretty good this season in a “Fiona, you fucking retard” sort of way. I wouldn’t be a true fan to not mention Banshee, which only gets weekend preview love if DG is doing it. BANSHEE.
So you’re saying my saturday night options are Lena Dunham hosting SNL, or yet another quirky movie by Wes Anderson?
I’ll be in the corner crying in the bottom of a bottle of wild turkey.
I think we all know a bottle of wild turkey opens a world of options…mostly falling asleep or something legal experts called “drunk and disorderly conduct”.
this is by far more appealing than those options
[www.youtube.com]
Good opportunity to check out Black Sails.
Wait, did I mention Banshee?
I don’t watch Girls because I like myself and have integrity, but I find it hard to believe that whoever Adam is would ever get tired of nailing Lena Dunham.
New Bob’s Burgers? Sweeeet!
I don’t think I’ve ever been so excited about seeing how a series/season of a show ends as I am about True Detective. And I have faith that the writing and acting of the finale will live up to expectations. The show excels by not being over the top and sensational for the sake of being sensational (with the exception of Crash Cohle’s shootout in the projects. That was pretty over the top…and amazing). Even with Lost, while it was fun theorizing about where it was going to end up, it was meandering well before the show ended. Maybe TD benefits from the fact that we get one season on this story line, but this final is must watch TV. This show finishing up is going to leave a void. When do the dragons come back?
Banshee Friday is here. Best show not being talk about on the site and that needs to changes. Lucas Hood always up to no Good.
YESSSSSSSSSSS
Banshee has turned into a soap opera and after 4 attempts to get through last weeks episode I gave up out of sheer fucking boredom, gonna give this fridays ep 5 minutes and if it doesn’t take I’ll simply be grateful the first season rocked my socks and put it to bed.
Why is Bob’s Burgers on so early?
The Second episode with the “you don’t mow another man’s lawn” followed up by the lawnmower dude at the end was as much of a waive of the flag that you will ever receive. Sorry for those who didn’t see it. This series built up unreasonable expectations after the one shot, but has held itself together afterwards. The finale should be fun, but i doubt it will be as mind blowing as the period between ep 2 and 4 when everyone on the internet lost their marbles.
I’ve really been enjoying this show and it’s made even better by the fact that I got my father on board at the very beginning and now we spend Sunday nights at his place watching it and discussing it for an hour or so.
He’s 70 and of the generation who consider TV the “boob tube” and it’s been a fun experience introducing him to television shows that aren’t watched simply because that’s what’s on. They’re rich pieces of entertainment that are worthy of scrutiny because far more complex and interesting than commensurate shows from the 60s, 70s, and certainly the 80s. When you begin to compare TV shows you’ll find that PBS is a fucking hero for the shows they saw fit to embrace.
Anyway, True Detective is awesome and I can’t wait to see how Season 2 shapes up.
The hours drag so slowly as we watch an eight hour suspense movie over two months time. I’ll be sad when it’s over because all else is crap. On the other hand, I could use some rest because I’ve read every article and comment and list of clues like it was my job.