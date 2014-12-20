The Best ‘Weekend Update’ Correspondents Of The Past Decade

Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” desk has been a great source of laughs for four decades now, giving us plenty of memorable characters, like Emily Litella, Grumpy Old Man, and Opera Man. For this list, however, we’re focusing on the recent years. Here are the five best “Update” correspondents of the past decade.
5. Garth and Kat
No, they had never actually prepared any original compositions for their appearances, but they didn’t need to. Their on-the-spot improvisations were pure musical genius. And hey, let’s be honest, if Garth and Kat were a real band, tons of hipsters would pretend to like their nonsense, and Pitchfork would give them album of the year.
4. Anthony Crispino
And now, let’s give us some love to our Second Hand News correspondent, who always seems to be getting things mixed up. Whether he heard a rumor about Dirk No-Tits-Ski, or he mistakenly believes that Bill Cosby is pursuing a hip-hop career (he’s a rap-ist!), he always makes us smile, even if his reports aren’t thoroughly fact-checked. Plus, intentional or not, the title of Second Hand News correspondent is a solid Fleetwood Mac reference.
3. Drunk Uncle
Tom Hanks loves this character, and it’s not difficult to see why. He’s probably the most relatable character on the show today — the inebriated relative making vague comments about the decline of society that at times borderline racist. But deep down, Drunk Uncle isn’t a bad guy, he just wants his country back, country back, country back! (Barbeque sauce.)
2. Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started A Conversation With At A Party
At this point, I’d like to make a plea to the writers of Saturday Night Live: please give us more of this character. The decision to remove Cecily Strong from the Update desk while retaining Colin Jost was questionable at the time, and it makes even less sense now that we’ve only seen Strong’s best character (and ostensibly the best reason for not keeping her as an anchor) once this season. Please, give us more of her drunk, awkward ramblings.
1. Stefon
Like anyone else possibly could have possibly topped this list. Stefon is
one of the most beloved recurring characters in the history of SNL, with his tales of DJ Baby Bok Choy and his little ravioli hands. Despite numerous appearances at the “Update” desk, Stefon never got old, and Rockefeller Plaza is a slightly colder place without him. I just hope he and Seth are very happy together.
Garth and Kat and Anthony Crispino? This list is invalid.
Garth and Kat are awful. I’ll take bar mitzma boy over them any day.
Indeed. Garth and Kat is an instant fast forward.
Yep. Jacob for the win.
Garth and Kat are funny for the first minute, then they get milked for another unfunny 4 minutes, as is the SNL norm…
Crazy Nic Cage for the win!
“How am I not in this movie!?”
No Father Guido Sarducci? No Dana Carvey’s Grumpy Old Man? Will Ferrel’s Jacob Silj? Did you watch SNL before 2010?
Didn’t see that this was only for recent years. My Bad.
This is a very poor list.
Yes. Any list that includes Garth and Kat is just fucking terrible. Unless its a worst of list.
McKinnon as Olya The Russian
This list feels like it doubles as “these are the first five Weekend Update correspondents from the last decade that I can think of.” At least give me Kate McKinnon as Angela Merkel or Nasim Pedrad as Arianna Huffington or something.
Garth & Kat? I’m guessing you also think Gilly was comedy gold?
McKinnon’s Russian Lady, McKinnon’s Angela Merkel, Armisen’s topical standup comedian, Wiig’s dating expert (only a one-off appearance, but one of her all-time funniest SNL characters), Forte’s Tim Calhoun, Kenan’s Jean K. Jean…..geez, the list of excellent characters omitted from this list in favour of goddamn Garth & Kat or Anthony Crispino goes on and on.
Bitch Please Blogger. Chick was only on for one season but…
“Biiiiiiiiiiiitch Please.”
I always enjoyed Kim Jong Un’s best friends growing up. I feel like no one enjoys Garth and Kat more than Armisen and Wiig.
not a fan of stefon and garth and kat are painful to watch. any kate mckinnon character should have been on the list like angela merkel or olya
Judy Grimes “just kididng” was always pretty great. And Leslie Jones has been fantastic in just her short time.