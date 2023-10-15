Here’s The Episode Count For ‘Welcome To Wrexham’ Season 2

Some, like Pete Davidson and Colin Jost, buy a boat, partly because one of them (Davidson) was stoned. Others buy a football (that is, to Yanks, soccer) team. That’s what happened to Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. At the height of the pandemic, the two — who had never met in real life but who had become great texting buddies — decided to go in together on a Welsh football club. Not only that they milked it for a TV show that inevitably gives off Ted Lasso vibes.

The result was FX Networks’ Welcome to Wrexham, a fly-on-the-wall documentary series that bowed in last fall. McElhenney and Reynolds’ maiden stint as owners of Wrexham A.F.C., which earned critical acclaim plus six Emmy nominations, was spread over 18 episodes. The show returned for a second season on September 12. But how many episodes will there be total?

The answer is 15.

Despite not meeting until they bought a freakin’ Welsh football club, McElhenney and Reynolds have proven an ideal dynamic duo. They’ve raised awareness for cancer prevention in creative ways. And they inspired Reynolds’ fake beef-mate to nearly go and buy a football team for himself, just to rub it in.

Welcome to Wrexman airs new episodes every Tuesday on FX. The current seasons runs through November 14.