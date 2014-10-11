What Bill Hader Characters Will We See On ‘SNL’ Tonight? Here Are Your Odds.

“What’s Up With That?” as Lindsey Buckingham — 2:1
With it maybe being Keenan’s last season, and this being a recurring sketch Hader stars in, I’m pretty sure this will get a spot on the show.
Vincent Price — 3:1
Halloween is approaching, and what better character to reprise than Vincent Price?
Herb Welch — 3:1
Everyone loves Herb Welch. I’d like to see Welch interview Nick Dunne from Gone Girl. Can someone please get Affleck to 30 Rock this Saturday?
James Carville — 5:1
Not incredibly likely, but we’re not discounting a Carville cold open or “Weekend Update” cameo.
Two Gay Guys From Jersey — 5:1
Alls I’m saying is Fred Armisen will already be in the building (as leader of Late Night with Seth Meyers house band). So let’s not count this out just yet.
Vinny Vedecci — 7:1
Everyone loves Vedecci!
New York’s hottest club is Ups. Located in the back of a moving brown van, this place has everything. Men in shorts. “Packages.” A man in a lady wig.
What’s a man in a lady wig?
It’s that thing where a guy wears a vaguely effeminate wig and draws on a white board.
Since we shouldn’t see Stefan….that means we will almost definitely see Stefon
They are definitely doing Stefan, Bill Hader said John Mulaney was helping him write jokes in between shooting his show.
It’s not important why, but I’m friends with some alligators
Armisten has been shooting Portlandia for the past month. Doubtful he’ll be at 30 Rock
I love Bill Hader but yikes so far…
This has been my favorite episode so far. The Maze Runner parody was the only DOA sketch and everything else has been in the pretty good to fantastic range.
Stefon lives! And it wasn’t as bad as it could have been.
And I never thought Dan Cortese could make me laugh.
Wow, only 2 from this whole list. And of course they were going to do Stefon.