What Bill Hader Characters Will We See On ‘SNL’ Tonight? Here Are Your Odds.

10.11.14 4 years ago 11 Comments
With long-time former cast member Bill Hader hosting Saturday Night Live tonight, there’s lots of buzz around which characters he’ll be reprising from his impressive bag of celebrity impersonations and established sketches. Since we can’t be certain, lets toss some odds on what we’re most likely to see:

“What’s Up With That?” as Lindsey Buckingham — 2:1

With it maybe being Keenan’s last season, and this being a recurring sketch Hader stars in, I’m pretty sure this will get a spot on the show.

Vincent Price  — 3:1

Halloween is approaching, and what better character to reprise than Vincent Price?

Herb Welch — 3:1

Everyone loves Herb Welch. I’d like to see Welch interview Nick Dunne from Gone Girl. Can someone please get Affleck to 30 Rock this Saturday?

James Carville — 5:1

Not incredibly likely, but we’re not discounting a Carville cold open or “Weekend Update” cameo.

Two Gay Guys From Jersey — 5:1

Alls I’m saying is Fred Armisen will already be in the building (as leader of Late Night with Seth Meyers house band). So let’s not count this out just yet.

Vinny Vedecci — 7:1

vinny vedecci

Everyone loves Vedecci!

