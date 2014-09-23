What Could Have Been: The Most Disappointing New TV Shows Since 2004

From the moment Mulaney was announced, it was the one new sitcom of the fall 2014 season I couldn’t wait to see. Then I actually watched the pilot. It pains me to say this, because I love John Mulaney and Nasim Pedrad and Elliot Gould, but as the show is structured right now, it doesn’t work. I have faith that something will change, and that while it inevitably gets clobbered in the ratings by football and zombies and good wives, it will get better. It needs to get better, because if it doesn’t, considering the talent involved, it would be one of the great TV show disappointments in recent memory.
For the sake of this post, “recent memory” goes back to 2004, when a certain sitcom starring two beloved rappers came and went before anyone realized it was even on. Here are 10 promising sounding series (I left off shows like Made In Jersey, which was obviously going to be awful) that should have been good or even great, but instead were bland at best and terrible at worst.
Method & Red (2004)
A Fox sitcom about Redman and Method Man hanging out with uptight white people? That sounds great! It gets better: How I Met Your Mother‘s Carter Bays and Craig Thomas and The Lego Movie‘s Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were on the writing staff. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be. Method and Red were upset with the way Fox chopped up and sanitized the show (Meth wanted it to be more like Arrested Development), Fox was upset that they were upset, and it was canned after nine episodes.
The New Adventures of Old Christine (2005)
When Barack Obama gives Julia Louis-Dreyfus the not-at-all-fictional award for being a National Treasure (not the Nic Cage movie, though that is also a National Treasure), his speech will begin with a highly censored Veep quote, then he’ll move onto raving about Seinfeld and Enough Said and SNL and Arrested Development. Thirteen minutes in, he’ll finally get around to mentioning The New Adventures of Old Christine, before ending with a reference to being spongeworthy, or something. It’s easy to forget about Old Christine because as wonderful as stars JLD and Wanda Sykes are, even they couldn’t make the CBS sitcom anything more than just that: a CBS comedy. (Think of movie star Melissa McCarthy still being on Mike & Molly.) It’s not the worst thing with Louis-Dreyfus’ name on it (that would be Watching Ellie); only the most bland. So much talent, so few laughs.
Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip (2006)
Yesterday, Burnsy dared to wonder what TV would look like if Friends hadn’t debuted 20 years ago. It’s a fun “what if,” and I’ve wondered something similar about Studio 60 On the Sunset Strip: would it have lasted for longer than a season if 30 Rock hadn’t premiered the same year? Possibly, though I’m glad things worked out the way they did, because 30 Rock is brilliant and Studio 60 is Aaron Sorkin at his most mediocre. It never came close to matching the brilliant heights of The West Wing, nor did it ever sink to the smarmy lows of The Newsroom. It was…fine, if arrogant, except for the comedy sketches, which were just painful. Tina Fey was smart enough to make “Prince William and Prince, Time-Traveling Fart Detectives” intentionally horrible; Aaron Sorkin wasn’t nearly as self-aware.
Kid Nation (2007)
The only disappointing thing about Kid Nation is that it’s not still on. EAT IT, Utopia.
Kath & Kim (2008)
The Office was a critical and commercial success, so obviously American viewers would enjoy any foreign adaption NBC scheduled on Thursday nights. Not quite. Kath & Kim, based on the beloved Australian series of the same name, premiered in the plum post-Office timeslot in 2008, but a few weeks later, it was shuffled off the schedule. Selma Blair and Molly Shannon, who played the titular characters, are funny actresses, but they weren’t right for those roles, and the tone of the show was off. Every episode felt like less funny versions of the first few Office episodes, where the writers tried to have it both ways, a mash of separate American and Australian comedic sensibilities. Viewers had it no ways.
FlashForward (2009)
Ah, 2009, when FlashForward and V competed to be the MOST Lost-esque of Lost-esque shows. Technically, V won because it ran for two seasons, but it was never any good in the first place. FlashForward, which began with everyone in the world losing consciousness for over two minutes and seeing what happens to them six months into the future, had a not-terrible premise, a good cast (Joseph Fiennes, John Cho, and Dominic Monaghan), and a successful pilot. But like most shows with such a high-concept premise, it couldn’t keep up momentum with any consistency and quickly began to drag. Eight months after it premiered, FlashForward was cancelled.
Running Wilde (2010)
As bad as Running Wilde was, and it was very bad, its cancellation led to some really good things. If the short-lived sitcom, about a selfish rich dude attempting to better himself for an environmentalist he has a crush on, had been a success, who knows if creator Mitchell Hurwitz would have ever gotten around to making season four of Arrested Development? Or if star Keri Russell would have been available for The Americans, one of the best shows on TV? Or if Will Arnett…well, either way, he was probably going to provide the voice of an animated horse. It’s the role he was born to play.
The River (2011)
I stuck with Oren Peli’s found-footage supernatural horror series The River for an entire season, hoping it would live up to the creepy potential of its premise. Bruce Greenwood goes missing during an exploration on the Amazon River, his family and a documentary crew search for him, creepy things happen, etc. Problem was, there wasn’t nearly enough creepiness — what was supposed to be scary just looked cheap. It also didn’t help that the characters were one-note caricatures. We never cared if they made it out alive. Same with the show.
The Following (2012)
If The Following had been a self-contained, eight-episode story about an Edgar Allan Poe-obsessed serial killer and his cult starring Kevin Bacon, James Purefoy, and Winona from Justified, it could have been must-watch TV. Instead, it’s been a 30-episode slog of hate, blood, and misery. The only good thing about is checking in on the dead-inside critics who have to recap it.
The Millers (2013)
We criticize because we care, Will Arnett. He’s the star of two of the shows on this list, which is a damn shame, because when he finds the right role, there are few people on television as funny. But he’s not the only reason why I picked The Millers over Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. or The Crazy Ones — it’s the entire cast: Margo Martindale, Jayma Mays, J.B. Smoove, Nelson Franklin, Eliza Coupe, Beau Bridges. So many of our favorite people from our favorite shows, but is anyone here watching?
Theoretically you could fill this entire list with failed Will Arnett shows.
SERIOUSLY!!!
Surprised Up All Night (YES, WILL ARNETT AGAIN!) isn’t mentioned.
At the time Studio 60 was the odds on favorite to be the survivor vs. 30 Rock. Sorkin and Chandler Bing was a no brainer. What knew that audiences expected a show about a comedy sketch show be, you know, funny from time to time.
Yeah, I was actually worried for 30 Rock at the time. After watching a couple of episodes of each show, that fear quickly subsided.
The fatal flaw with this show was suggested in this post.
If you are going to make a show whose whole premise is “new writers come in to shake up a tired live sketch show”, you shouldn’t use the *exact same* cold opening for their debut episode as David Hyde Pierce used in his opening in 1995.
Like Jack Handey said “If you ever discover that what you’re seeing is a show within a show, just slow down, take a deep breath, and hold on for the ride of your life.”
I always knew Studio 60 was going to suck. Sorkin’s not known for his sketch comedy or his sketch comedy shows. Hilariously, Tina Fey was trying to make a comedy about a news program before NBC told her to make it about a sketch show.
It’s a shame, because the show was pretty great when it wasn’t trying to be sketch-comedy funny. The relationships were great, storylines had heart, the Sorkin wittiness was there and the timing was perfect. Some of the episodes were among the best I’ve ever seen from a freshman show. Watch, “The Christmas Show”. It’s perfect.
It was just absolutely abysmal with comedy when it came to do with their show within a show.
I always come back to their guest hosts:
Felicity Huffman
Jenna Fischer
Allison Janney
Rob Reiner
Howie Mandel
Lauren Graham
That’s…not great.
Kid Nation was awesome!!
I remember the first couple wks the town bullys wreaked havoc, graffitiing doors, not doing chores, being jerks, etc. Then they introduced cash rewards for being well liked among the community. And like that, they became the biggest pussies that you ever did see.
Besides Beauty and The Geek, it was the most accurate social experiment that ever existed!
I watched every episode of The River. It was hilarious.
OF COURSE the Mexican girl knew witchcraft because…Spanish.
Cabron.
I watched Running Wilde to the bitter end, and there were a few brief moments of brilliance. My love for Peter Serafinowicz would never have bloomed without this show, but I agree that it was better for all parties (OK or just Mitch Hurwitz and Keri Russell) that this got cancelled.
Ugh, The River. Don’t remind me that I wasted 13 hours on that piece of hot garbage.
I stand by my assessment that FlashForward was good and with a few tweaks and dropped characters it could have been awesome.
I did too. Between Serafinowicz and Mel Rodriguez there was a lot of supporting talent.
I just don’t think Will Arnett is cut out to be a leading man. I really wanted to like Running Wilde and even though I didn’t think it was terrible it never clicked for me.
“I hear Aaron Sorkin is in Los Angeles wearing the same dress – but longer, and not funny.” – Tina Fey, with the best shade ever thrown.
Kid Nation was incredible, far too ahead of its time. The world wasn’t ready.
Preach.
Holy hell Kid Nation was terrific! Everything w/ that show just worked perfectly!
The River was also great. I was legit bummed when they canned it.
I was totes legit bummed too, bro.
I know there are filmed episodes of Defying Gravity that wrap up that season.
I don’t know about “wrap up”…….but at least they show the alien invaders before it shut down.
I still haven’t seen the last episodes.
I loved The River. I wished we got some kind of closure on the series but then again I am a sucker for the found footage genre.
Very worried that Casey Wilson’s new show (Marry Me, from the creator of Happy Endings) is going to be on the next update of this list…
I remember watching the first episode of Studio 60 and being blown away, thinking it was going to be TV’s next great show. Then it was straight downhill into the toilet after that.
Flash Forward was up there with Almost Human with a great premise that COULD HAVE HAPPENED if they had stuck it out.
I love how the same site that recaps “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” with heaps of praise and looks me dead in the eye while doing it, slyly sneaks in; “…the only reason why I picked The Millers over Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. …” to an article compiling the most disappointing shows in the last decade.
“looks me dead in the eye while doing it”
The Internet.
I don’t remember a lot of praise for AoS on here. I remember a lot of “this could have been so much better” whining.
@Homo_Erectus I prefer “manly keening,” thank you very much.
@Dan Seitz that was my porn name.
To be fair, Kurp has really bad taste when it comes to pretty much everything.
“Flash Forward” teetered on the edge of being great. Just never quite got there. “New Adventures” was actually a pretty solid show. Even on CBS, I thought it was good, and JLD, of course, was transcendent.
“Flash Forward” teetered on the edge of not being terrible. Just never quite got there.
Studio 60 was the most pretentious and condescending piece of crap I had ever seen, up until I saw the Newsroom.
Yeah which is a shame, cos I live me some Bradley Whitford. Why Josh??
Bring back The Good Guys!
@Drunkenfun “The Good Guys” was great by the time it was cancelled. Still miss it.
The worst thing about “The Millers” is that it’s kept Martindale off The Americans for the most part. Bastards.
I liked The old adventure of Old Christine. Which in turn ruins that Marvel Agent guy for me.
I really thought Kath & Kim had something, but it was so muddled, you could tell they took the Australian show and chopped out all the “funny” bits and tried to glue them together with American culture.
I still think Molly Shannon is one of the funniest actors to come out of SNL.
I actually loved Old Christine. I thought it was a great cast and the way they blew off the kid every episode was hilarious. To this day I don’t get why it never got the love…
Anyone recall The Black Donnellys? I was forced to watch it online (an hour after the show was supposed to debut after Heroes even after it was canceled) before watching shows online was cool. I loved that show, and truthfully I’ve been slow to every successful show since because I just figured “the hell with it.”
I loved that show.
Co-sign. I wonder if I my opinion of it would be different if I’d watched the Sopranos.
I keep saying it: Give me a channel and I’ll make the “Cancelled TV Shows Network” featuring shows that ran for no more than 2 seasons, were yanked for all sorts of reasons and that people kind of remember.
Yes, there’ll be an All-Joss Whedon Thursday Night.
At least Will did Bojack Horseman. That show’s awesome.
I feel like Will Arnett could have made the list three times with the inclusion of Up All Night. That show was good in theory, but NBC screwed it so much it went from being a show about Will and Christina to being the Mya Rudolph show.
Up All Night
Running Wilde
Sit Down, Shut Up
The Millers
He’s had more bombs than Andy Richter. Though I dunno, The Millers is probably getting good ratings so does it count as a bomb because if that’s the case you could count Arrested as a bomb ratings wise instead then. Not sure how prominent his role on The Millers is. He wasn’t like the main character on Sit Down Shut Up either.
I watched so many of these fucking shows. God damn it.
Anyone out there know if Syberia is cancelled?
I mean Siberia, of course.
My Sybian has been working overtime.
There was a point-and-click computer game called “Syberia”, and the NBC show looked like it belonged on the SyFy channel.
The use of “Syberia” is therefore allowed, but not encouraged.
I think he gets paid something like a quarter-mil an episode. So not that huge.
i loved flashforward… too bad
Steven Spielberg produced Terra Nova and Extant.
Nicholas Pileggi ( Goodfellas, Casino) CBS show Vegas also comes to mind. It tried and failed to be like Boardwalk Empire.
“Outsourced” had a lot of potential. Some funny stuff in that show.
But nothing that could be sustained. It either devolves into “East Meets West” stereotypes or the backdrop becomes meaningless.
I enjoyed Studio 60. I have only ever enjoyed Will Arnett in Arrested Development and his small role in Hot Rod.
My side eye was reserved for the line about Molly Shannon being a funny actress. What am I missing there?
I know I’m in the vast minority, but don’t know how WIll Arnett gets work.
New Adventures of Old Christine was good. I am pretty sure JLD won an Emmy for it one year. Kath & Kim did not translate well at all – the aussie version was funny. I am disappointed that Studio 60 didnt get to stay on – it basically lost out to 30 Rock which came out the same year. You can watch a lot of these shows online [www.vunify.com]. To bad you cannot watch Method & Red… that was funny
It’s only a mistake if they don’t pay you enough to buy your dignity back later.
I don’t understand why the Following is on this list. It’s a really good show and I think if it stuck to the Poe idea it would have been dry and boring.
Recapping The Following had to be the easiest job ever. “Thousands of FBI and local cops are looking for Joe, but Kevin Bacon and his pals find him first. Kevin sneaks into Joe’s hideout, gets captured. FBI shows up, Joe escapes, B-level cast member gets killed”. Every single week.