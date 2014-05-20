What Happened To Taylor From ‘Kid Nation,’ The Greatest Reality Show Villain Ever?

As much as I love Bob’s Burgers, New Girl, and Sleepy Hollow, I miss the days when Fox was best known for its trashy entertainment. Their current-day reality/non-scripted shows — American Idol, Hell’s Kitchen, and even tonight’s I Wanna Marry “Harry,” about a bunch of women who think they’re competing for the affections of Prince Harry when in fact they’re speaking to Matthew Hicks, a Prince Harry look-alike — have nothing on Joe Millionaire, The Swan, and Playing It Straight (“in which one woman spent time on a ranch with a group of men in an attempt to discern which were gay and which were straight”).
These were garbage shows made by garbage people FOR garbage people, which is why I’m still shocked that it was CBS, not Fox, that broadcast Kid Nation, one of the most fascinating one-season experiments in TV history. In case you don’t remember where you were on September 19, 2007 (it’s my 9/11), Kid Nation dropped a bunch of kids into a ranch in New Mexico, and told them to survive without parental supervision. It was ridiculous, harmful, and hilarious, which is also how I’d describe the show’s breakout star, Taylor, a then-10-year-old girl from Georgia. Her Wiki page is wonderful:
A former beauty pageant contestant…she was one of 40 children who were supposed to build a functioning society among themselves, with little adult supervision. DuPriest became known for her infamous line, “Deal with it!” and her extreme laziness on the show. She claims the producers told her to say “Ugly chickens deserve to die,” among other things on the show, and complained about how they made her look. (Via)
Or in GIF form:
She was Honey Boo Boo meets Al Swearengen, and I need to know what happened to her.
That’s from her Twitter account, which is unfortunately locked, minus this photo.
Her IMDb is remarkably unhelpful, although I love these message board comments:
Taylor is an 11 year old CHILD. And IMHO CBS did her wrong. This kid has more love in her heart than most of the adults out there. Leave her alone. She’s a child for God sake. And if she WAS a bratt, why was EVERY TIME another child cried on Kid Nation, or left, she cried with them??? That little girl has more heart in her little finger than most adults now adays.
She has a heart in her little finger? OMGWTF
Well said. Our search continues to a Reddit AMA with Kid Nation contestant, Michael.
Was Taylor really as reprehensible as she seemed?
Even more so than the camera captured.
Jesus Christ. Any stories?
She said fat people should belong in zoos. “Make-up can fix your face but not your weight.”
You be you, girl. Anyway, Taylor has an ask.fm page, which she routinely updates.
Damn you have a nice body do you workout alot
Thanks.. And yup I workout several times through the week
How did you get a role in KN ? :)
My modeling agentcy looked for shows that would be good for me but also a show where I was myself not a stripted character. So when they heard about kid nation my sister and I both auditioned and I made it:)
Where are you going to college next year?
I’m going to university at UGA
What’s the deal with black people? They are not black, and they are not people
That’s a horrible thing to say, and quite honestly you need a long lesson about life. God bless you.
Why were you such a brat on kid nation?
Baby I was born this way.
So there you go. Reality TV’s greatest villain turned into a high school senior, soon-to-be University of Georgia freshman who shares Tim Tebow photos on her Instagram. Sounds about right.
God I loved that show just for how ridiculous it was. DEAL WITH IT!
I get it, slow news day.
Unless you watched that show, in which case this is very important.
Temptation Island still takes the cake. That, or Murder in Small Town X. That show was INSANE.
I was hoping Murder in a Small Town X would happen again. But the winner was a FDNY and died during 9/11. That show was all kinds of nuts, but was pretty cool at the same time.
Milf Island was better.
Yeah, Temptation Island was pretty much the pinnacle of that era.
Temptation Island: Australia was on some obscure channel in Canada back in the day. It was light years better than its American counterpart because of lots of uncensored tits.
The Littlefinger gif is EVERYTHING to me today. I’m glad I clicked on this just for that.
I love that 45-year old grandfather Bautista acts exactly the same as a spoiled 10-year old girl.
Why is it wrong to want horrifying and painful things to happen to dumb cunts? I don’t get it, I can say something like “I hope this girl gets her legs taken from her via necrotising fasciitis,” but then I’m considered the monster. I just want her to get life checked in the most painful way necessary.
If anything I’m the best person here, deal with it.
Taylor was so awesome, she shoulda had her own spinoff called “Taylor Nation – Deal With It!”.
Too bad that town was filled with jealous little haters (ganging up on poor Princess Taylor). Really, the only thing that is keeping Kid Nation from being remembered as the greatest reality show ever, is the fact that people forgot all about it… and there weren’t enough child deaths.
(+1 on the Littlefinger creeper GIF, that’s me eyeballing grown up Taylor right now)
Grown up? Dude she’s a fatuous moron, I’m asking you please become obsessed with her enough to remove both of you from the genepool in one glorious explosion.
Speaking of haaaaaters!
Some fox exec who died of an OD is currently spinning heavily in their grave for not coming up with your idea while alive.
I need an update on Jared, stat!
First time I got stoned this show was on. Taught me that weed can make anything watchable. That’ll do, Kid Nation. That’ll do.
The best thing about this is that people remember Kid Nation.
Sorry, I’m more interested in a Where Are They Now? for MILF Island.
Finally an in-depth answer to one of the great unsolved mysteries of our time. Too bad they just handed out the Peabodys.
I’d like to thank you. Not for the dumbass story about a no good kid who grew to be a no good young adult. Thank you for the Littlefinger gif.
That’s the only way to approach a redhead in the wild. If you address them first you spook them, and if you make eye contact they attack.
Wow, I’m as bad as that kid.
Say what you want about the ‘duck face’ pose, at least it didn’t deform your face if you did it lots. This new ‘eyes wide open’ pose that has become very popular over the past 3-4 years is our next national crises. It’s giving kids who do this popular pose fucking wrinkles. Lots of them.
I saw a 16 year old girl who looked 36 after she frowned. It was frightening.
I follow her and she follows me on Twitter. She’s basically your typical Southern high school girl: religious yet parties on the weekends, a princess to her parents (she got a brand-new black with pink stripes Mustang for her sixteenth birthday!) but somewhat uncensored on social media, and very close with her high school friends. Taylor is, however, probably more polished than most teenage females are, as she has about thirty times less “subtweets” about others, which is always refreshing. Seeing tweets with actual substance from a teenage female is a rare sight to see nowadays, and Taylor does at least attempt to do that.
shes a bitch, dont get me wrong, but serious…WHO MAKES THEIR 10 YEAR OLD DO DISHES?