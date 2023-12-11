What Is ‘My Life With The Walter Boys’ About?

For every groundbreaking drama that explores the complexity of the human condition, there is a soapy teen show that might technically be worse, but it’s just so entertaining that you can’t look away. It’s how Riverdale made it for seven seasons. But Netflix‘s latest drama is even better than you could imagine, and that’s because it’s based on a Wattpad story from a decade ago. This is an inspirational tale for anyone who ever wanted their early 2000s FanFic to make it to the silver screen. This is your time!!

My Life With The Walter Boys is based on the 2014 novel of the same name, which was originally published on the popular online forum Wattpad. Netflix snatched up the rights after the success of The Kissing Booth, no thanks to Jacob Elordi. The 10-episode series debuted last week on Netflix and is already a hit amongst the tweens as long as you don’t think too much about the plot.

The series follows Jackie, a hardworking 15-year-old who is forced to move across the country after her parents are killed. She is sent to live on a rural ranch with the Walters, a family of 11 boys (and one girl). What could go wrong? Here is the official synopsis:

After losing her family in a tragic accident, 15-year-old Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez) is forced to leave her privileged Manhattan life and move in with a large, boisterous family in rural Colorado. There, she becomes entangled in a love triangle between two brothers, Cole (Noah LaLonde) and Alex (Ashby Gentry).

Sure, a love triangle isn’t anything new, but involving adoptive siblings and twins is the Wattpad way!

My Life With The Walter Boys is now streaming on Netflix.