What Is #Pointergate And Why Is It ‘The Most Racist Story Of 2014’?

Critics immediately accused Kolls of racism, specifically over the implication that a black man making a pointing gesture in a photo meant that he was holding up a gang sign, but he spent a considerable amount of time Tweeting that there was no racial motivation to his reporting. It all started with his story on the photo, and how he claimed in his limited allotment of Twitter characters that “Police not happy.”
The police that Kolls referred to in the Tweet and his story that aired on last night’s 10 o’clock news included retired Minneapolis officer Michael Quinn, who said that it was very clear that Gordon was holding up a gang sign and that Hodges “can’t be that naïve.”
“She is legitimizing these people. She is legitimizing gangs who are killing our children in Minneapolis and I just can’t believe it. It hurts,” Quinn said.
Quinn says law enforcement agencies are “going to be pissed about this. They’re going to be angry, and they should be.” (Via KSTP)
While Kolls never named Gordon, he reported that the man is “currently sentenced to five years at the St. Cloud Correctional Facility, with the prison term stayed for three years while he is under supervised probation until 2016.” Meanwhile, Hodges refused to speak with Kolls for his report, but her spokesperson claimed that “the mayor enjoys meeting with many people who are organizing on the North side” and “the man in the photo is well regarded by the nonprofit that employs him and the mayor is simply ‘pointing at him’ in the photo.” Also refusing to respond was Minneapolis Police Chief Janee’ Harteau, and that’s where things start to get a little more ridiculous.
The story has now picked up steam under the hashtag name #pointergate, after people began mocking Kolls and KSTP over this news report, while showing support for Hodges. Writer Shaun King detailed the whole ordeal for the Daily Kos, writing that #pointergate “may be the most racist news story of 2014,” which is a remarkable statement considering he was on the ground, Tweeting throughout the protests in Ferguson, Missouri. But as King pointed out (a little pun intended), the headline of the KSTP story had some serious balls: “Mpls. Mayor Flashes Gang Sign with Convicted Felon; Law Enforcement Outraged.”
To me and many others, Hodges looked like she was pointing – some have suggested they were making checkmarks with their hands to symbolize voting – and that news report only had comments from two law enforcement officials, one who is retired and the other who is the president of the police union. In fact, John Delmonico bluntly told KSTP, “She knows better” before mentioning that Hodges has previously been “critical” of the Minneapolis Police Department. King makes the same assertion in his breakdown of #pointergate, writing that the police potentially “faked this story” to coincide with the launch of a new body camera program.
What was interesting about the report is that it failed to mention the name of the gang that Gordon belongs to (“… a known gang sign for a north side gang”) or why pointing is considered a gang sign in this particular situation. But it also ignored the fact that Minneapolis Police Chief Janee’ Harteau was with Hodges and Gordon on the day in question, as she attended the voting rally.
I thought the internet decided “doxxing” wasn’t cool cause Felicia day said something?
not entirely sure googling some nobbers name to find out who he is, then seeing him on ‘bustedmugshots.com’ counts as doxxing.
Looking up someone’s arrest record isn’t doxxing anyone.
Doxxing isn’t cool. Since no doxxing takes place here I’m not sure what your point is…
Arrest reports are public information.
thanks, make me the first person to ask wtf doxxing is.
ok guys.
my bad.
Ahem. According to Wikipedia (FACTS!), doxxing is “researching and publishing personally identifiable information about an individual. The methods employed in pursuit of this information include searching publicly available databases and social media websites.”
So this is the definition of doxxing.
Just to double-check – are we sure there’s no chance she was actually flashing gang signs? Because it would be pretty funny if she actually was flashing a gang sign, and there were all these assumptions that she is not which lead to calling this reporter racist (while I’d argue classist might be more accurate, I’m not sure that distinction matters much right now).
I’ll be honest, I don’t care enough about this story to open another tab and do my own research, but it probably wouldn’t hurt for someone to do a minimum amount of due diligence.
My gangsign is a thumbs up, and it turns out alot of people are members of it. I learned this with Google Images! #4fingers4life
Even if pointing is a gang sign, it is also just a thing people do in photos all the damn time. So it would actually be impossible to show she’s “throwing a gang sign.”
When the funk did a peace sign become a gang declaration?
Ugh I have googled because…coffee and bored. Found a blog some guy has that he uses to ‘document’ the bad shit/gang shit/somebody possibly taking a shit in the North Side section of Minneapolis, where it appears that this hand sign is used by alleged gang members. If this picture were taken anywhere else, there’d be no reaction, but since it happened where it did, people do recognize it as a gang sign? I have no idea but for whatever crime this blogger does blog about, he posts pictures from the people’s facebook accounts. Here’s some pictures:
[3.bp.blogspot.com]
[3.bp.blogspot.com]
[2.bp.blogspot.com]
If you google the area and the name of the gang you’ll find that it is a hand sign most known to be used by gangs. If this pic were taken anywhere else, there’d be no reaction, but because of the area it was taken in, people recognize that hand sign, despite the rest of us going, WTF? Google and you’ll find a blog of some guy that documents the crime that happens on the North Side of Minneapolis and he includes facebook photos of these alleged gang members and they do the same sign, along with other signs. Yeah this is a stupid topic but I guess if you know that area, then you would automatically recognize the hand sign. I doubt the Mayor realized this, unfortunately other people did.
Actually, it’s about ethics in gang journalism.
Jay Koll is auditioning for a job on Fox News.
Here’s a video where the photo was taken and why they were together.
[youtu.be]
too many mentions and tweets and page clicks for this garbage story. people get upset at journalists for reporting shit like this, but then their overreaction only reinforces the behavior. the outrage to this story probably got this guy more traffic than any other story he’s ever done.
“well sir, yellow journalism is a funny thing. if people stop paying attention to it, pretty soon, it goes away”
This story is horrible, but, far from the most racist story in 2014.
And isn’t that embarrassingly sad?
Jesus… some local reporter no one’s ever heard of authors an utterly insubstantial story that implies that a black guy is a gang member, and Twitter loses its fucking mind as if no older white person has ever said that before. So this minor racist comment that probably would’ve been handled by local callers and resulting in the minor reprimand that it deserves now becomes a national story, making a lot more people angry than it otherwise would have, and hugely raising this guy’s profile and his odds of getting a far more lucrative job with Fox News. Who wins there? Kolls and nobody else? Great job, internet.
He reported that the mayor of Minneapolis (a major metropolitan city) is throwing gang signs, when the reality is that the police fed him a bullshit story because she’s called them out on their shit, and he just added a bunch of racism to top it off.
If this “2×felon” was a 21 year old white girl who stole an iPad when she was 18, do you think this would be a story?
In the video they’re clearly pointing at each other, there’s really no debate honestly as to what they’re attempting to do in the pose.Also “Stick Up Boys” is a terrible name for a gang nor do I think it’s a real gang in Minneapolis.
Unfortunately it is a real gang and is linked to some other gang that goes by the name of 19 Block Dipset Gang.
maybe said above, quite reading at some point. looks she got awkward mid way through ‘throwing up’ what has in my experience become a more prevalent peace-sign (three fingers facing inward rather than out and hand titled sideways) it’s the commonplace peace-out gesture throughout southern california as far as I’m aware and would be surprised if it wasn’t more widespread / national.
If they guy WAS a convicted felon…..then the “racist” aprt is denying that the mayor is supoorting criminal activity…….
If the guy WAS a felon…..why isn’t he in prison or at least an orange jumpsuit.
ALL dipshit liberals make “mock” gang signs….because they are dipshits….
