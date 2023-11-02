What Is ‘Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering Vs. Haysom’ On Netflix About?

Even though Halloween is over, there is always room on Netflix for some haunting true crime shows you can watch in one sitting, as long as your doors are locked and you don’t have any active enemies looking for you.

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering Vs. Haysom is an eight-part docuseries that chronicles the killings of Derek and Nancy Haysom. Through footage, reports, and new interviews, the series tells the story from the perspectives of the law enforcement who were there and the man convicted of the murder over 30 years ago, Jens Soering.

In April 1985, the Haysoms were found murdered in their home, and the police began questioning their daughter Elizabeth, who claimed to be with her boyfriend Jens in Washington D.C. The Haysoms reportedly did not approve of Jens and Elizabeth’s relationship, and the police began investigating the couple after they discovered the mileage on Elizabeth’s car did not add up. After the couple fled to England, the duo was caught and sent back to the U.S., where they were wanted on suspicion of murder. At least they got a nice vacation out of it, though.

After the couple began to turn on each other, it quickly turned into a chaotic trial, and now Jens wants to tell his side of the story. Here’s the official Netflix description: “Did Jens Soering murder his girlfriend’s parents in 1985 — or was she the killer? This docuseries digs into questions that still swirl around the case.”

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering Vs. Haysom is now streaming on Netflix.

(Via Decider)