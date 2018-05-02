NBC

Jenna Fischer is no Bill Murray. Whereas the SNL great still won’t divulge what he said to Scarlett Johansson at the end of Lost In Translation, The Office star finally revealed Pam Beesly’s parting words to Michael Scott. In the lovely season seven episode, “Goodbye, Michael,” Pam follows Michael, who’s moving to Colorado with Holly, to the airport, where she runs past security and whispers something that the documentary microphones don’t pick up.

(This is, of course, after Michael removes his wireless mic and notes, “This is gonna feel so good getting this thing off my chest… That’s what she said.”)

“That was me talking to Steve. I told him all the ways I was going to miss him when he left our show. Those were real tears and a real goodbye,” Fischer explained on Instagram. “That was a really emotional scene.” Pam chasing after Michael was already poignant — there was a mutual respect between the two, dating back to when he was the only Dunder Mifflin employee to appreciate her art in “Business School” — but now, with Fischer’s explanation, it’s extra lovely.

The actress, who currently stars on Splitting Up Together, also disclosed her favorite episode. “I just watched ‘Branch Wars’ from season four and I was kind of loving it,” Fischer said, but “my ultimate favorite is ‘Dinner Party.'” That’s what she (and he) said — no, really, it’s a lot of people’s favorite episode.

(Via Mashable)