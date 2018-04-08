NBC

The Office collected plenty of dark moments throughout its run. This is a show that’s most enduring plot point is based around a serial killer, after all. But a must-read oral history by Rolling Stone on one of the NBC hit’s greatest episodes has revealed that the show nearly went from dark to jet black. In the season four episode Dinner Party, Jan Levinson, Michael Scott’s live-in girlfriend/dominatrix/candle maker almost killed the neighbor’s dog on purpose. Seemingly because the party wasn’t going well?

Writers Gene Stupnitsky and Lee Eisenberg spend a good portion of the oral history explaining how tight the script was from the outset, getting huge laughs at the table read with almost no changes. The only thing that needed switching up was Jan murdering the dog.

Gene Stupnitsky (co-writer): Most scripts get rewritten, and I think this was the only one ever done that didn’t. The only thing that was changed was that in our first draft Jan hits the neighbor’s dog and kills it on purpose. Lee Eisenberg (co-writer): We decided that maybe that was going too far.

Considering Jan is left in a somewhat vulnerable and sympathetic spot by the end of the episode, Jan killing a dog probably would’ve changed her character for the worse. How do you come back from that?