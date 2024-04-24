The wait for The Sandman‘s second season might be longer than most Neil Gaiman addicts would prefer, but a bonus from the same world is about to arrive on Netflix.
Dead Boy Detectives is an adaptation of a Vertigo comic offshoot from The Sandman universe. The ghostly teenage gumshoes originally hailed from the iconic saga’s fourth graphic novel in an arc that is connected to the Dream (Tom Sturridge)/Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie) beef. And as attendees of a British boarding school, Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland find themselves picking up cases that human detectives cannot handle.
What Time Will You Be Able To Watch ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Season 1 On Netflix?
If this show follows the standard Netflix new release pattern, the first season will be available at 12:00am PST on April 25. That means that, soon enough, we’ll find out how many The Sandman easter eggs surface and whether any of The Endless siblings pop up. Death would be an ideal pick, yes? Let’s do the synopsis thing:
Meet Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland, ‘the brains’ and ‘the brawn’ behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. Teenagers born decades apart who find each other only in death, Edwin and Charles are best friends and ghosts… who solve mysteries. They will do anything to stick together – including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Nelson) and her friend Niko (Kitamura), they are able to crack some of the mortal realm’s most mystifying paranormal cases.
The eight-episode first season of Dead Boy Detectives will be streaming when you wake up on April 25.