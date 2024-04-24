The wait for The Sandman‘s second season might be longer than most Neil Gaiman addicts would prefer, but a bonus from the same world is about to arrive on Netflix.

Dead Boy Detectives is an adaptation of a Vertigo comic offshoot from The Sandman universe. The ghostly teenage gumshoes originally hailed from the iconic saga’s fourth graphic novel in an arc that is connected to the Dream (Tom Sturridge)/Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie) beef. And as attendees of a British boarding school, Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland find themselves picking up cases that human detectives cannot handle.