It’s hard to name many better shows than What We Do in the Shadows. The FX vampire comedy has TV’s best collection of recurring weirdos, and I can no longer hear the words “New York City” without thinking of the way Matt Berry pronounces it. What shenanigans will Guillermo (who got his wish of being bitten by a vampire last season), Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, and Colin Robinson get up to in season five? We’ll find out soon enough: What We Do in the Shadows returns on July 13th, and FX released a new trailer for the season.

You can watch it above.

In season five, according to the official plot description, “Nandor feels his familiar (and sometimes friend) Guillermo slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo, whose skills as a gentleman scientist are put to the test as he tries to solve the mystery of the strange and very secret changes Guillermo is going through.” Here’s more:

“Nadja, suffering the effects of a previously-undiagnosed supernatural hex, reconnects with her family — or at least, a family — from the Old Country, Colin pursues the path of so many energy vampires before him by running for political office and The Guide tries to figure out where she fits in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group who’ve known each other for centuries.”

Also, Colin Robinson tries to seduce Nadja in a scene that puts the horror in horror-comedy and there’s a sneaky Ted Lasso reference.

I “believe” that What We Do in the Shadows is a great show.