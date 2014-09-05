What’s New In Television On Netflix This Week: Last Year’s Highest Rated New Series

If you’ve already watched the Best 25 Best Shows on Netflix, powered through the Next 25 Best TV Shows on Netflix, and got caught up on this week’s best new movies on Netflix, we now have even more Netflix options for you. Here’s all the recently released seasons of television on Netflix, plus upcoming expirations and Netflix TV show news.

Pick of the Week

The Blacklist (Season 1) — Netflix will soon find out of the $2 million per episode that it paid for the right to stream the first season of The Blacklist is worth it. I’m sure it’ll be worth it for The Blacklist‘s ratings when it returns to NBC in a few weeks, as Netflix is bound to bring a sizable new audience to the series. Personally, I liked the first season, but mostly for James Spader and in spite of Megan Boone, the most boring actress in all of television. The series mythology also thinks it’s much smarter than it actually is, but I’ll admit, it’s still a fine, entertaining drama, and perfect for Netflix.

Expiring Soon — Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares

Netflix News of Note — In the latest battle over broadband access, states are trying to block municipalities from building their own broadband Internet. The cities are fighting back and Netflix is taking their side. Currently, 20 states bar cities from becoming Internet Service Providers. Private ISPs like AT&T are arguing against municipalities creating their own ISPs, too, asserting that “Any policy that risks diminishing private sector investment would be short-sighted and unwise.” That sounds like bullsh*t to me, especially since it’s been proven that once municipalities create ISPs, it helps to create competition among the ISPs. This could be the next frontier in the battle for cheaper, better Internet service, so stay tuned. (via Washpo)

The Rest

Trailer Park Boys (Season 8) — Many Canadians swear by the mockumentary series. I never really got that into it, but good for this series for making it eight seasons.