We might still be in lockdown, but at least we’ve got plenty of streaming content to keep us entertained. You can thank Netflix for most of it. The platform is rolling out some big titles this month, including a campy comedy from Will Ferrell, new seasons of Queer Eye and The Politician, and a gritty Spike Lee flick about the Vietnam war. Here’s everything coming to, and leaving, Netflix this June.
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix film streaming 6/26)
Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams take on the planet’s most-watched singing competition with this campy comedy about an Icelandic duo named Fire Saga set on achieving glory on the world’s biggest stage. Ferrell and McAdams play Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir, artists chosen to represent their nation in the Eurovision Song Contest, a real competition that features musicians from all over the world, often performing in wild get-ups. Dan Stevens seems to be playing a rival on the stage while Pierce Brosnan and Demi Lovato are set to make appearances. We’re calling it now: “Volcano Man” is going to be a bop.
Da 5 Bloods (Netflix film streaming 6/12)
Spike Lee’s latest streaming joint hits Netflix this month. Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman plays a Black Vietnam war vet and squad leader. Flash forward to the present, and his team’s returned to find the buried gold they left behind. The bigger struggle will be coming to terms with the price of defending their country and receiving no gratitude in return.
The Politician: Season 2 (Netflix original series streaming 6/19)
Ryan Murphy’s dark political comedy is back for round two. Payton Hobart has graduated from rigging high school elections to unseating New York Senator Dede Standish (Judith Light). First, he’ll have to get his old crew back together to take on the politician’s campaign manager, a savvy, dogged Chief of Staff named Hadassah Gold (Bette F*cking Midler), and that might mean exposing some conspiracy cover-ups and scandalous throuples along the way.
Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix in June:
Avail. 6/1
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Bad News Bears
Cape Fear
Casper
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Clueless
Cocomelon: Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Healer
Inside Man
Lust, Caution
Observe and Report
Priest
Silence of the Lambs
Starship Troopers
The Boy
The Car (1977)
The Disaster Artist
The Help
The Lake House
The Queen
Twister
V for Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
Avail. 6/2
Alone: Season 6
Fuller House: The Farewell Season (Netflix Original)
Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On
True: Rainbow Rescue (Netflix Family)
Avail. 6/3
Killing Gunther
Lady Bird
Spelling the Dream (Netflix Documentary) .
Avail. 6/4
Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga (Netflix Anime)
Can You Hear Me? (Netflix Original)
Avail. 6/5
13 Reasons Why: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Hannibal: Season 1-3
The Last Days of American Crime (Netflix Film)
Queer Eye: Season 5 (Netflix Original)
Avail. 6/6
Queen of the South: Season 4
Avail. 6/7
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (Netflix Original)
Avail. 6/8
Before I Fall
Avail. 6/10
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5
Lenox Hill (Netflix Documentary)
Middle Men
My Mister: Season 1
Reality Z (Netflix Original)
Avail. 6/11
Pose: Season 2
Avail. 6/12
Da 5 Bloods (Netflix Film)
Dating Around: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
F is for Family: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Jo Koy: In His Elements (Netflix Comedy)
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
One Piece: Alabasta
One Piece: East Blue
One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
One Piece: Entering into the Grand Line
Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Netflix Family)
The Search (Netflix Original)
The Woods (Netflix Original)
Avail. 6/13
Alexa & Katie Part 4 (Netflix Family)
How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6
Milea
Avail. 6/14
Marcella: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Avail. 6/15
Underdogs
Avail. 6/16
Baby Mama
Charlie St. Cloud
The Darkness
Frost/Nixon
Avail. 6/17
An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Avail. 6/18
A Whisker Away (Netflix Anime)
The Order: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Avail. 6/19
Babies: Part 2 (Netflix Documentary)
Father Soldier Son (Netflix Documentary)
Feel the Beat (Netflix Film)
Floor Is Lava (Netflix Original)
Lost Bullet (Netflix Film)
Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
One Way to Tomorrow (Netflix Film)
The Politician: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Rhyme Time Town (Netflix Family)
Wasp Network (Netflix Film)
Avail. 6/21
Goldie
Avail. 6/22
Dark Skies
Avail. 6/23
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (Netflix Comedy)
Avail. 6/24
Athlete A (Netflix Documentary)
Crazy Delicious (Netflix Original)
Nobody Knows I’m Here (Netflix Film)
Avail. 6/26
Amar y vivir (Netflix Original)
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix Film)
Home Game (Netflix Documentary)
Straight Up
Avail. 6/29
Bratz: The Movie
Avail. 6/30
Adú (Netflix Film)
BNA (Netflix Anime)
George Lopez: We’ll Do It for Half (Netflix Comedy)
Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in June:
Leaving 6/1
The King’s Speech
Leaving 6/3
God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
Leaving 6/4
A Perfect Man
Leaving 6/7
Equilibrium
From Paris With Love
Leaving 6/9
Mad Men: Season 1-7
Leaving 6/10
Standoff
Leaving 6/11
Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: Series 1
Leaving 6/12
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire
Cutie and the Boxer
Leaving 6/16
The Stanford Prison Experiment
Leaving 6/22
Tarzan
Tarzan 2
Leaving 6/24
Avengers: Infinity War
Leaving 6/27
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
Leaving 6/29
The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2
Leaving 6/30
21
The Amityville Horror
The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8
Blow
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Brooklyn’s Finest
Center Stage
Chasing Amy
Cheers: Season 1-11
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
Click
Cloverfield
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Duchess
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Ghost Rider
Happyish: Season 1
Here Alone
Inception
Instructions Not Included
The Invention of Lying
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kiss the Girls
The Last Samurai
Limitless: Season 1
Little Monsters
Mansfield Park
The Mask of Zorro
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Minority Report
Patriot Games
Philadelphia
The Polar Express
Race to Witch Mountain
The Ring
Scary Movie
Sliver
Stuart Little 2
Tremors
Tremors 2: Aftershocks
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
Tremors 5: Bloodline
What Lies Beneath
Yes Man