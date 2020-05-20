We might still be in lockdown, but at least we’ve got plenty of streaming content to keep us entertained. You can thank Netflix for most of it. The platform is rolling out some big titles this month, including a campy comedy from Will Ferrell, new seasons of Queer Eye and The Politician, and a gritty Spike Lee flick about the Vietnam war. Here’s everything coming to, and leaving, Netflix this June.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix film streaming 6/26)

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams take on the planet’s most-watched singing competition with this campy comedy about an Icelandic duo named Fire Saga set on achieving glory on the world’s biggest stage. Ferrell and McAdams play Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir, artists chosen to represent their nation in the Eurovision Song Contest, a real competition that features musicians from all over the world, often performing in wild get-ups. Dan Stevens seems to be playing a rival on the stage while Pierce Brosnan and Demi Lovato are set to make appearances. We’re calling it now: “Volcano Man” is going to be a bop.

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix film streaming 6/12)

Spike Lee’s latest streaming joint hits Netflix this month. Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman plays a Black Vietnam war vet and squad leader. Flash forward to the present, and his team’s returned to find the buried gold they left behind. The bigger struggle will be coming to terms with the price of defending their country and receiving no gratitude in return.

The Politician: Season 2 (Netflix original series streaming 6/19)

Ryan Murphy’s dark political comedy is back for round two. Payton Hobart has graduated from rigging high school elections to unseating New York Senator Dede Standish (Judith Light). First, he’ll have to get his old crew back together to take on the politician’s campaign manager, a savvy, dogged Chief of Staff named Hadassah Gold (Bette F*cking Midler), and that might mean exposing some conspiracy cover-ups and scandalous throuples along the way.