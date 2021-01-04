30 Coins (HBO, 9:00pm and 10:20 EST) — This Spanish horror series, directed and co-written by Álex de la Iglesia (The Day of the Beast, The Last Circus), premieres with two episodes tonight. Prepare yourself for a spooky show following Father Vergara, who is (get this) not only an exorcist but a boxer and ex-convict. Naturally, he’s also an exiled priest who ends up in a remote Spanish town, where his past comes back in haunting ways, and (of course) there’s a global conspiracy at work.

Headspace Guide to Meditation (Netflix series) — Need a little meditation (in)action? This series will be one of three Headspace projects in 2021, and this one will lead with eight episodes that will teach viewers different mindfulness techniques to learn the surprisingly difficult practices — including stress, sleep, and letting go — of how to meditate. It’s damn hard to do, especially in our current age where information never stops coming our way, but this series might help convince everyone that meditation can be both accessible and… easy? Not to mention interactive.

The Hustler (ABC, 9:00pm) — This new game show revolves around trivia questions and a collective prize pot that only keeps growing. Secretly, one of the contestants (“the Hustler”) already knows all but must keep his or her identity under wraps until the end.

Asphalt Burning (Netflix film) — Well, this isn’t exactly an enlightened film, but if you need some escapism, feel free to check out this car-enthusiast series about wild racing types who confront the Trollstigen mountain road in Norway via Sweden and Denmark to the Nürburgring in Germany. There’s a drunken bet and a wedding night and a police chase and a dead corpse, and yes, this is a ridiculous movie, but it totally knows it.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Stacey Abrams, RuPaul Charles, Maren Morris

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Rosario Dawson, Ingrid Andress

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Guest Amy Poehler, Burna Boy, Chris Coleman sits-in with the 8G Band

In case you missed these recent picks:

His Dark Materials (HBO, 9:00pm EST) — The Dust-filled fantasy series is already renewed for a third (and final) season, but before that happens, the second season must (of course) draw to a close. This week, Mrs. Coulter’s confrontation with a formidable foe leads to her finding an important answer, and Lyra and Will’s search for his father ends with a dramatic new status and semi-conclusion.

Cobra Kai: Season 3 — (Netflix series) The good news? This The Karate Kid revival is still as much of an adrenaline shot as the last two rounds. The bad news? It’s also infuriatingly good. After Johnny and Daniel’s combined bad moves contributed heavily to Miguel landing in a hospital bed, Johnny’s looking for redemption. While he does the hard work in the hospital — and Kreese re-takes the dubious reigns of the Cobra Kai dojo, which makes me worried about him instructing Hawk to be even more of an anger-bear monster — Daniel-san heads to Okinawa, where an old rival is ready for him. The soul and fate of every sensei (and their students) are up for grabs.