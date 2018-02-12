What’s On Tonight: C’mon, Be An American And Watch The Olympics

Getty Image

Olympics 2018 Prime Time: Alpine Skiing, Snowboarding, Speed Skating (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Most of your regular Monday night shows are on hiatus, and with good reason: It’s Olympics Time, baby. Do you want to see athletes risk life and limb on the snowy terrain all in the pursuit of glory and some special jewelry? You bet your ass you do. Even though you totally could learn to snowboard if you had the time, it’s probably best to leave it to the highly trained.

Legends Of Tomorrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – The Legends are back and they’re bringing Constantine with them. When he drags them to the present day in order to infiltrate an asylum, a surprising face awaits them.

The Bachelor (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Arie and his crop of barely legal ladies are heading to Tuscany ahead of the hometown dates. If it’s anything like the rest of the season, this trip will be simultaneously boring AND gross.

The Alienist (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – Kreizler and Sara get into a debate about the capacity to kill. Meanwhile, Moore goes on a date while Byrnes and Capt. Connor trail a potential suspect.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – When a murderer is the ideal candidate for a liver donation, he plans his escape while in the hospital. Will Shaun Murphy get shot while trying to save a life?

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Milo Ventimiglia, Heather Graham, Kane Brown

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: The Russian Scandal: The Creme De La Kremlin II