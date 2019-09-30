What’s On Tonight: ‘9-1-1’ Braves A Tsunami, And ‘The Deuce’ Celebrates

9-1-1 (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Buck and Christopher battle to survive following a massive tsunami that completely wipes out the Santa Monica Pier.

The Deuce (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Vincent and Frankie ring in an eventful birthday even as Vincent’s relationship with Abby begins to deteriorate. Elsewhere, Lori returns to New York for an audition and runs into some familiar faces while Candy addresses her critics at a Women Against Pornography meeting.

All Rise (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — When an ICE agent pursues a defendant in Lola’s courtroom, she must fend him off while determining the appropriate sentence for the offender, an undocumented immigrant, whose crime was warning people of a grocery store selling spoiled goods.

The Terror (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) — Chester finally gets some answers from an unlikely source as Amy defends herself after being tormented by a powerful nemesis.

Prodigal Son (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Bright confronts some very real nightmares after being forced to work with his father on another high-profile murder case. He’s left struggling to discern what really happened to him as a child while inhabiting the mind of a completely different kind of serial killer.

Lodge 49 (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) — L. Marvin Metz comes to the Lodge with Dud and Ernie as Liz gets a promotion.

Our Boys (HBO, 10:00 p.m.) — Yosef and Yinon get into a tense confrontation over their respective version of events as the trial begins.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Jonathan Van Ness, Lucy Boynton, Jon Pardi

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: James Spader, Ruby Rose, Elvis Duran, DaBaby

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Hillary Rodham Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Wilco

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Chris Hayes, Sean Casey, Kevin Millar, Avril Lavigne, Roy Mayorga

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Christian Slater, Kaitlyn Dever, Gary Clark Jr.

A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Barbie Ferreira, Alexa Demie

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Mark Sanford