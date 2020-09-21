If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

A Love Song for Latasha (film on Netflix) — This dreamlike portrait of a documentary celebrates the life of the 15-year-old girl, Latasha Harlins, who became a flashpoint for the Los Angeles’ 1992 civil uprising. Three decades after her shooting death, Latasha’s friends and family finally see her life celebrated (through oral history and memories) in this archive of a promising life shattered.

Filthy Rich (FOX, 9:00pm EST) — Kim Cattrall returns to TV in a super-soapy turn. She stars as a mega-rich Southern widow who learns that her late husband fathered three illegitimate children and included them in his will. Uh-oh.

We Are Who We Are (HBO, 10:00pm EST) — This week, Caitlin, uh, starts her period, which leads to the acceleration of testing sexual boundaries. This probably won’t go over well with her boyfriend or her father, but oh well! This is Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino’s first stab at a TV series, and it’s an immersive experience with (of course) a sun-drenched, often picturesque Italian setting. This show should tide Euphoria fans who don’t mind more literally euphoric vibes and less nihilism than the Zendaya-starring series.

Manhunt: Deadly Games (CBS, 10:00pm EST) — Tonight sees the debut of a scripted true-crime anthology series that chronicles the manhunt involved with the Richard Jewell scandal. You’ve heard the story of the fallout from the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, now witness the TV dramatization (as opposed to the sensationalized movie version) of one of the most complex manhunts on U.S. soil.

The Third Day (HBO, 9:00pm EST) — Jude Law and Naomie Harris star in this limited drama series about a mysterious island filled with unwelcoming natives. It’s a strange new world, and the leading duo must confront their own prejudices and fears… and hopefully survive.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Julianne Moore, Chace Crawford, Polo G

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — H.R. McMaster, Laurence Fishburne

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Neil deGrasse Tyson, Brendan Hunt