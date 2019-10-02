Almost Family (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The series premiere of this family dramedy starring Brittany Snow begins with only child Julia Bechley’s life being turned upside down by the news that her father, a pioneering fertility doctor, used his own sperm to conceive dozens of children. Reeling from this explosive revelation, Julia discovers two new sisters—former best friend Edie Palmer and ex-Olympic athlete Roxy Doyle.

Stumptown (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — We learn a bit more about the history between Dex and Grey as she’s hired by a wealthy man to locate a woman he recently met.

Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Maggie must deal with a new nurse shadowing her as Dr. Will begins to doubt Natalie’s abilities and Dr. Charles wrestles with how to manage a patient intent on preserving his life through a dangerous experimental therapy.

Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — The tribes climb their way to the top during an Immunity Challenge as one castaway trade brawns for brains in order to get ahead.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Barry and Erica are finally off to college until they realize they have nowhere on campus to live.

The Masked Singer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Four new celebrity singers face off against each other wearing increasingly ridiculous costumes.

iHeartRadio Music Festival (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Camila Cabello, Tim McGraw, French Montana, Halsey, and Steve Aoki are among the performers of night one of the annual Vegas music festival.

Schooled (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Lainey tries to help Coach Mellor find love while Principal Glascott must find a way to handle the school’s difficult librarian, Dr. Ness.