What’s On Tonight: ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Takes Us Back To Summer Camp

American Horror Story: 1984 (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology returns, this time with an ode to ’80s slasher flicks that’ll make you think twice about sending your kids to summer camp. Set in the summer of 1984, five friends escape the heat of L.A. to work as counselors at a place called Camp Redwood. What starts off as an easy way to make some cash and party unsupervised quickly turns into a nightmare, when the camp’s bloody past is revealed and strange happenings occur.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The two-part season finale kicks off with the top three chefs returning from London to cook in front of a live audience full of family and friends. They’re tasked with creating the perfect three-course dinner for the judges before a winner is crowned.

Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) — Mike pays a visit to help Harvey move on from a devastating loss while tensions rise as the team tries to take down Faye.

South Side (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — Allen tries desperately to impress the Heirs of Madagascar social club and Kareme leverages his famous mild sauce meatballs into a new business opportunity.

A Little Late With Lilly Singh (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Late night’s newest face gets her own special as audiences are introduced to the comedian and internet personality with some funny sketches, games, and surprise guests.

Pearson (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Jessica must make a difficult choice between her personal and professional life as Keri contemplates her future.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

