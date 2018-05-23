FX

The Americans (FX, 9:00 p.m.) — The final season of the Cold War hit has shoved the married KGB spies almost to their limit. In the penultimate episode, Elizabeth combats competing loyalties, and Philip find more than he bargained for during an encounter.

Empire (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — The power play for Empire continues through the Season 4 finale, in which the ownership competition grows ever closer with Eddie refusing to back down.

20/20 (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — The show takes a revealing walk behind the cameras as summer blockbuster season enters full swing.

Colony (USA, 9:00 p.m.) — When the Resistance camp goes on lockdown, Will and Katie fear for their lives while some question Amy’s intentions.

Law and Order: SVU (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — A young woman takes a hostage, and Benson tries to defuse the situation while placing himself in danger. In a second part, the Season 19 finale will reveal a shocking motive behind an abduction case.

Star (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — Egos smash into each other and threaten Take 3’s future survival as a group. Simone and Angel also find their relationship tested while Noah’s addictions continue to worry those who love him most.

Being Serena (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Serena struggles to tweak her life in an effort to balance motherhood and tennis superstardom.

Survivor: Ghost Island (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Amazingly, this show has arrived at its Season 36 finale with castaways coming together to talk it out.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Shailene Woodley, Jordan Klepper, blink-182

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Mindy Kaling, Andy Cohen, Lil Pump

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jason Bateman, Stephen King, Jim James

Conan: Kelsey Grammer, Anthony Joshua, Lake Street Dive