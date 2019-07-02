What’s On Tonight: ‘Animal Kingdom’ Hunts For A Rat

TNT

Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) — Smurf must root out the rat in the family before her empire is destroyed. She recruits J to help, though both have yet to suspect Adrian of betraying the clan and working with the feds.

Good Trouble (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — The group goes all in to help Jazmin celebrate her 30th birthday with the Quinceanera she never had, but when Mariana uses the event to beta test her new app, things go awry.

Blood & Treasure (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The FBI offers Danny and Lexi information that will help them in their search for Cleopatra, but only if Danny is able to get his incarcerated father, Patrick, to give up the location of paintings that he helped steal 20 years earlier.

Drunk History (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — The show chronicles Eartha Kitt’s activism and her confrontation with Lady Bird Johnson before moving onto Hedy Lamarr, who designed the first modern airplane wing.

Songland (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Aloe Blacc and David Leitch, the director of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be featured in the upcoming Universal Pictures film.

Alternatino with Arturo Castro (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Arturo’s aunts visit to help him come to a realization after a Latin American summit goes off the rails.