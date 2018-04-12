FX

Atlanta (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – The crew heads to a party at a mansion complete with a mechanical bull and the condition that guests don protective footwear at all times.

Lost in Space (Netflix) – Netflix is giving us a reboot of the cult space classic that most people have probably heard of, but never actually seen. The good news: the premise is still pretty much the same, so you won’t be lost. The Robinson family is traveling through space looking for planets more inhabitable than Earth and trying to reconnect with one another. The humans are fine, but it’s the extraterrestrial robot who forms a friendship with the youngest family member that makes this space adventure worth it.

Gotham (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Gordon reluctantly asks Bruce for help in capturing the Arkham inmates running amok in Gotham City.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – An ICE agent shows up at the hospital looking for a resident who may be working in the U.S. under DACA while Alex tries his best to curb his patients’ desire to spend her final days outside of Grey Sloan.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV, 8:00 p.m.) – Vinny and Snooki address their past relationship and Ronnie clogs all the toilets in the house.

Siren (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – The military base goes on high alert and Chris uses the opportunity to escape with a traumatized “nurse.”

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Dean gets one step closer to finding Mary and Jack while Lucifer’s reign in Heaven doesn’t go as smoothly as he planned.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Jonah helps Amy track down the new District Manager to ask for a raise while Dina incentivizes the employees to sell as many lottery tickets as possible.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Penny and Bernadette spice things up after their tame bachelorette party plans leave Amy less-than-enthused and Leonard, Raj, and Howard tag along when Sheldon is invited to a cabin retreat by a famous but reclusive scientist.

A.P. Bio (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — When Jack casually gives Durbin some marriage advice, it backfires.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – Sheldon itches to get out from under Mary’s thumb after she forbids him from reading a mature comic book.

Arrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Oliver spirals into a deep depression after questioning his worth as a father, mayor, and hero to the city so, of course, he lashes out at those closest to him.

Station 19 (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Miranda Bailey stops by the station to visit Ben and meet his new co-workers while most of the team responds to a motor vehicle accident involving an electrical danger.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – The ladies set up a meeting at a prison but when Bonnie is attacked by an old friend, Christy helps her to make amends.

Champions (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) –Vince and Matthew bond with Michael on their annual camping trip while the staff at the gym celebrate something they call “Vincemas.”

Life in Pieces (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Jen and Greg go to great lengths to find the perfect babysitter for Lark and John gets testy when shopping for a mattress.

Nobodies (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) — Melissa wants the script finished in time for a table read the following day, so Larry, Rachel, Hugh, and newly appointed showrunner, Dave, attempt to finish the draft while taking care of a sick Lois.

Scandal (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Cyrus and Jake’s bid to take over the White House hits a new low when Liv is forced to testify against Mellie.

Bosch (Amazon) – Season four of the crime drama kicks off with Detective Bosch taking on an explosive new case that causes racial tensions to escalate in L.A. Meanwhile, he’s still trying to solve his hardest case – the murder of his mother – while helping his partner recovering from some life-threatening injuries.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Shia LaBeouf, Sandra Oh, First Aid Kit

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jack White, Grace Jones, Tinashe featuring Offset

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Diane Sawyer, Joshua Jackson, John Prine featuring Sturgill Simpson & Brandi Carlile

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Aubrey Plaza, Ari Melber, Jason Reynolds, Gil Sharone

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Shaquille O’Neal, Victoria Beckham, Jamiroquai

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Karlie Kloss

Conan: Andy Cohen, Ike Barinholtz, JC Currais