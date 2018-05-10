What’s On Tonight: The Stellar Second Season Of ‘Atlanta’ Comes To An End

Atlanta (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — The Season 2 finale is here, although Donald Glover’s all-time great month and continued prolific career means that, sadly, no set return date is in place for a Season 3.

Gotham (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — Gotham calls into utter chaos while some unlikely heroes unite, and Bruce struggles with his psychological limits after finding those close to him in danger.

Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — In the Season 11 finale, Amy and Sheldon’s families (finally) descend for the big wedding, while the bride and groom are otherwise distracted.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Sheldon pushes Meemaw to set ground rooms when she’s pursued by not one, but two, gentleman callers.

Arrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Team Arrow becomes a target for Diaz, and Felicity makes a sacrifice in an effort to stop Diaz.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Innocent lives may be saved, thanks to a plan from Sam and Dean, while Jack wrestles with his decisions’ consequences.

Jersey Shore (MTV, 8:00 p.m.) — Vinny tries to “pick up” a stripper, and Ron’s baby mama arrives to cause drama and freak everyone out.

Quantico (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — The team must take down a cartel kingpin while protecting an ex-CIA agent, which places all lives in danger.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — The Season 6 finale sees Boden making a major career decision while Herrman struggles with a tragedy, and Kidd doesn’t trust Renee’s motives.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Bonnie lands in jail, thereby ruining her and Christy’s relaxing spa vacation trip.

Mom (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — In a bonus episode, the Season 5 finale sees Christy falling prey to her old habits.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — A serious accident involving a hospital staffer reminds the team of what’s truly important, and Arizona hears about an exciting opportunity.

Siren (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Ryn becomes more human while Bristol Cove reels from a loss.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — An gang of armed mercenaries (and an ambush) push Hondo and Deacon to apply every last drop of their training skills.

Station 19 (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — The Station 19 race for the captaincy continues, and the team finds themselves trapped in the garage.

Showtime At The Apollo (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — The legendary Apollo Theater sees performers compete for a chance to headline their own show.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Donald Glover, Molly Gordon, Angelique Kidjo

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Alex Rodriguez, Jamie Parker, Arctic Monkeys

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Annette Bening, Wyatt Cenac, Chef Daniel Boulud

Conan: Tracee Ellis Ross

