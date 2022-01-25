Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian (Netflix stand-up special) — It’s been a difficult few years for all of us, but Aziz Ansari’s had an added layer of discomfort. Following sexual misconduct allegations (which did not result in charges) made against him in 2018, he retreated from the public eye and emerged with an insightful, reflective comedy special for Netflix and a damn fine third season of Master Of None. He’s back with a fresher, pandemic-set stand-up special that was filmed as (according to Netflix) “an intimate surprise gig” from the Big Apple in December 2021. *Click*

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (Netflix limited series) — Sports drama is coming your way with the inside story about one of the most infamous, highly-paid athletes in recent history. This FC Barcelona player took his team on a rollercoaster ride, following his successful runs in Spain and Paris. Marketing machines are a fascinating thing, and Neymar has a spot in sports history for a reason.

Superman & Lois (CW, 8:00pm) — Clark’s visions are growing worse while Louis reaches out for help from a military official, and Lana is so frustrated.

Naomi (CW, 9:00pm) — Ava DuVernay brings us this story about a Naomi McDuffie, a comic-book addict and Superman superfan. She also happens to be an ace student and a skateboarder who’s attempting to make sense of a stunt in her hometown that causes unexpected consequences. This week, Naomi is working to control her powers and be a regular teenager. Good luck?

Black-ish (ABC, 9:30pm) — Dre and Bow are consulting each other over Jack’s new job, and Pops and Ruby come to a realization.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Jamie Dornan, Nicole Byer, Imagine Dragons

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Margaret Qualley, Mike Schur, Larnell Lewis

In case you missed this pick from last Tuesday:

How I Met Your Father: Season 1, Hulu (Hulu series) — One of the bigger things to know about this particular franchise revival is that it includes Kim Cattrall, who opted out of another franchise revival (the Sex And The City continuation, And Just Like That). Cattrall portrays the future version of Hilary Duff’s Sophie, and of course, we’re going to hear all about how Sophie met her son’s dad, way back in 2022 when the realm of dating apps made looking-for-love even more complicated than in the IRL days. 87 Tinder dates in one year sounds like a total nightmare, right? Let’s live vicariously.