Babylon 5: All Seasons (Warner Bros. series on HBO Max) — WarnerMedia’s streaming service keeps adding to its throwback library (last Wednesday, they did all of Everwood), and now, here’s something for the nerds. Revisit the futuristic space opera that takes place across five seasons and five miles of space station. There’s plenty of potential warfare concerning the Earth Alliance and plenty of personal drama.

Mixed-Ish (ABC, 9:30pm) — Season 2 sees Rainbow growing angry when she finds out that Johan has been pretending to be of a different race, all while Alicia and Paul work to encourage Johan to take pride in being Black.

Black-Ish (ABC, 9:00pm) — A neighborhood power outage pushes Dre into survival mode. During the mess, Junior looks for a place where he can charge his phone, and Bow works on helping the neighbors.

Prodigal Son (FOX, 9:00pm) — Bright’s alma mater experiences a gruesome happening, which leads him toward a troubling secret, and Jessica’s attempting to end her relationship.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC, 8:00pm) — Zoey determines to “choose happiness” but doesn’t quite get there in one shot. Meanwhile, Mo and Max are working through growing pains as business partners, and David reflects upon his priorities.

Go Dog Go: Season 1 (Netflix series) — This one’s mostly for the kids, but it’s DreamWorks stuff, so hey, adults might like it, too. The show follows an inventive puppy named Tag, who seeks adventure and helps solve problems in the town of Pawston with the help of her best friend, Scooch.

Two Sentence Horror Stories (CW, 8:00pm) — Hmm, a deadly virus outbreak happens while a fulfillment center attempts to stay up and running while a psych student makes a demonic discovery when he attempts to check in on his estranged sister.

Trickster (CW, 9:00pm) — Jared’s battling with Richie at home while Maggie is missing, and everyone is trying to figure out what the hell is happening with Wade as Georgina makes an entrance.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci, Adrianne Lenker

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Anthony Anderson, Sal Iacono, Death Cab for Cutie

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Susan Sarandon, JJ Watt, Thad Cockrell

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Ted Danson, Ann Patchett

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Jared Leto, Jacob Collier

In case you missed these recent picks:

Everwood: All Seasons (Warner Bros. series on HBO Max) — One of Greg Berlanti’s most beloved series returns with two MCU stars in tow. Revisit Chris Pratt’s early aughts hair and marvel at how Emily VanCamp manages to look cool, and almost like she still appears today, beside the guy who who would go on to play Star-Lord. To be slightly more serious, this is an opportunity to catch up on all four seasons of a a dramedy that’s set in a fictional, idyllic Colorado town, where a city boy attempts to fit into the small-community vibe and relationships of all types swirl after a Manhattan physician decides to transplant to Everwood. There’s plenty of bright (and Pratt’s character is actually named Bright) and tragic and heartwarming moments to be found in this show.

Disenchantment: Season 3 (Netflix series) — Matt Groening of The Simpsons fame (and more) is still cranking away on this adult animated comedy fantasy series that digs into the many misadventures of boozy and feisty characters, including ogres, mermaids, walruses, and even human fools while exploring Dreamland. In this batch of episodes, the hard-drinking Princess Bean continues to explore her own destiny and identity as she comes into power. Don’t worry, Bean’s personal demon, Luci, and feisty elf companion, Elfo, are still a big focus.