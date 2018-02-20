FX

Baskets (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Christine struggles to make a profit with the rodeo so her solution is to invest in a frozen yogurt machine.

Olympics 2018 Prime Time: Snowboarding, Bobsled, Alpine, Figure Skating (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn ski the downhill as Mirai Nagasu tries to land another triple axel in the women’s figure skating short program.

We’ll Meet Again (PBS, 8:00 p.m.) – One woman searches for a friend who inspired her to join the Civil Rights movement while another reaches out to a woman who showed courage in the face of racism.

Drunk History (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — Tatiana Maslany, Kat Dennings, and Ali Stroker honor a trio of Suffragettes who fought for the right to vote with jujitsu.

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Kevin enlists Kristin to help him repair his friendship with Tyler through a grand gesture but the project ends up deepening their own relationship. Meanwhile, Yvette and Dave fight their more human tendencies and a young runaway in search of adventure needs Kevin’s help.

Another Period (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Lillian and Beatrice crash a masquerade ball while Garfield struggles to gain respect in his position as the manor’s new head butler.

The Detour (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – Robin’s newly unemployed status forces Nate to find work on an Alaskan factory fishing trawler.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Allison Janney, Maisie Williams, Kent Jones

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Chris Gethard, Portugal. The Man

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Zach Galifianakis, Tessa Thompson, the Neighbourhood

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Taylor Kitsch