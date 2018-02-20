What’s On Tonight: ‘Baskets’ Invests In Fro Yo And There’s More Winter Olympics Action

#What's On Tonight
02.20.18 3 weeks ago

FX

Baskets (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Christine struggles to make a profit with the rodeo so her solution is to invest in a frozen yogurt machine.

Olympics 2018 Prime Time: Snowboarding, Bobsled, Alpine, Figure Skating (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn ski the downhill as Mirai Nagasu tries to land another triple axel in the women’s figure skating short program.

We’ll Meet Again (PBS, 8:00 p.m.) – One woman searches for a friend who inspired her to join the Civil Rights movement while another reaches out to a woman who showed courage in the face of racism.

Drunk History (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — Tatiana Maslany, Kat Dennings, and Ali Stroker honor a trio of Suffragettes who fought for the right to vote with jujitsu.

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Kevin enlists Kristin to help him repair his friendship with Tyler through a grand gesture but the project ends up deepening their own relationship. Meanwhile, Yvette and Dave fight their more human tendencies and a young runaway in search of adventure needs Kevin’s help.

Another Period (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Lillian and Beatrice crash a masquerade ball while Garfield struggles to gain respect in his position as the manor’s new head butler.

The Detour (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – Robin’s newly unemployed status forces Nate to find work on an Alaskan factory fishing trawler.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Allison Janney, Maisie Williams, Kent Jones

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Chris Gethard, Portugal. The Man

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Zach Galifianakis, Tessa Thompson, the Neighbourhood

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Taylor Kitsch

Around The Web

TOPICS#What's On Tonight
TAGSWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP