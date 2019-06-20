What’s On Tonight: ‘Baskets’ Goes Apartment Hunting

FX

Baskets (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Chip picks up some Pedialyte for his roommate before looking for a new place to live.

Holey Moley (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Steph Curry is giving us a truly weird competition show this summer that follows contestants as they do a kind of extreme version of putt-putt while he pops up at random times to make thing more interesting.

Siren (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Elaine Pownall seeks treatment from the military’s medical trial using mermaid cells.

iZombie (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Liv and Ravi feast on the brain of an unlikable car salesman and inherit his competitive nature.

Spin the Wheel (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Dax Shepherd hosts this game show that mixes pop culture trivia, strategy, and the spinning of a giant, 40-foot wheel where contestants have the opportunity to take home $20 million.

Life in Pieces (CBS, 9:00/9:30 p.m.) — Matt and Colleen treat Jen and Greg to a fancy dinner as a “thank you” for writing a recommendation letter, and Jen and Greg are mortified when they realize they never wrote it. Later, when Tim invites Matt over to watch a sporting event on television, things take a weird turn.

Elementary (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Tech billionaire Odin Reichenbach hires Holmes and Watson to investigate a personal threat he suspects originated from within his own company.

Queen of the South (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Teresa fends off a pushy business proposal from a corrupt judge.

Reef Break (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — The series premiere of this drama follows a former thief named Cat Chambers, who returns home to her Pacific island paradise, the Reef, and becomes entangled in a kidnapping when the daughter of the island’s most prominent resident goes missing.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Kumail Nanjiani, Jim Acosta, Himesh Patel

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Kimmel: Madonna, Guy Raz, Ari Lennox

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Russell Crowe, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the Raconteurs

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Aubrey Plaza, Louie Anderson, Jessica Burdeaux

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Michael Sheen, Paul Giamatti, Mumford & Sons

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Lindsey Vonn