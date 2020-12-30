What’s On Tonight: A Different Kind Of Cooking Show Comes To Netflix

Best Leftovers Ever! (Netflix series) — In case you need some inspiration to dig all those frozen leftovers out of your freezer for a greater purpose, the so-called “kings & queens of leftover cooking” will make magic happen in this competitive series. There’s a monetary prize up for grabs in this ultimate food makeover series with host Jackie Tohn and judges David So and Rosemary Shrager proving that the unappetizing can be transformed into a masterpiece. Maybe? Why not.

Equinox (Netflix series) — This unsettling show begins in 2020 with the protagonist, Astrid, suffering terrible nightmares sourcing back to her 1999-focused childhood, in which her sister disappeared, along with a group of other graduating students. Those dreams coincide with the death of a survivor, and Astrid digs into the fate of the students, and of course, she uncovers an even darker truth than she expected.

In case you missed these recent picks:

The Midnight Sky (Netflix film) — George Clooney’s got a Netflix movie, y’all. He’s also got a David Letterman beard while playing a cancer-afflicted, lonely scientist in the Arctic who’s also struggling to survive on post-apocalyptic Earth while attempting to help save some astronauts. The screenplay hails from The Revenant‘s Mark L. Smith, so The Revenant + Gravity? That sounds epic, Oscar-y, and like a different kind of late-December movie than we’re used to from Netflix (Bright, Bird Box, 6 Underground). Let’s hope we don’t see any angry (polar) bears entering the equation.

The Stand: Premiere (CBS All Access) — Constant Readers will appreciate this fresh take on Stephen King’s epic novel, which is widely regarded as one of the greatest post-apocalyptic works of fiction. Those who are afraid of checking into pandemic land can rest assured that the show feels like an unlikely antidote to the hellish things that humanity has seen this year. The show also goes non-linear in order to avoid wading through the superflu like the book did, since this isn’t really a “pandemic” story but one about the rebuilding of society and the archetypal battle between good and evil.

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max series) — It’s Season 1 finale time, y’all, so who’s the murderer? Kaley Cuoco busts away from the The Big Bang Theory with a fun flight of (darkly comedic) fancy. She plays portrays an airline stewardess whose international jet-setting lifestyle includes falling into bed in various countries with various handsome men. During the course of one particularly fateful encounter, Cassie wakes up next to the dead body of a one-night stand. She spends the rest of the series attempting to clean sh*t up. It is such a blast, truly.