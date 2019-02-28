What’s On Tonight: ‘Better Things’ Is Back And Ready For A Road Trip

FX

Better Things (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — The show is back for a third season, and it’s better than ever now that creator Pamela Adlon is solely behind the wheel. The premiere follows Sam and Max as they go on a road trip after Max gets accepted to a Chicago university, and Sam feels the need to load her down with condoms, birth control, and allergy meds.

Gotham (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Bullock confronts his past when he and Gordon are called to investigate two murders at Sirens, and Bruce and Alfred bond while exploring the tunnels underneath the city.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Jackson tries to throw a party to celebrate Catherine’s successful surgery, but the festivities don’t go as planned.

Siren (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Katrina tries to lure the mermaid pack to her side.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Holt becomes suspicious when his arch nemesis “dies” in a prison transport accident while Amy and Jake investigate a troublesome case of “he said/she said.”

The Orville (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The crew pays a visit to Isaac’s home planet of Kaylon.

A Million Little Things (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Season one ends with the group trying their best to move on from Jon’s death, accepting that they may never get the answers they crave, but when one friend digs deeper, they uncover shocking information.

FAM (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Clem and Nick employ some reverse psychology to force Shannon to break up with her deadbeat boyfriend.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — Grace recruits Karen to help her snag a vote for president of the Design Guild when the deciding tally must come from her old frenemy, Val.

Broad City (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — The girls meet Ilana’s 16th cousin, a Holocaust survivor, and decide to treat him to a drag brunch.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Season five ends with Annalise and her team scrambling to find the truth before the truth finds them.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Ellen Pompeo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, half•alive

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: John Mulaney, Kevin Nealon, 2 Chainz featuring Marsha Ambrosius

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Amy Sedaris, J.K. Simmons, Jon Epcar

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Gary Clark Jr.

Conan: Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle