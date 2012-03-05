What's On Tonight: Can We Talk About the 'Leprechaun' Film Series Instead?

Remember how terrible TV was during late-December and early-January? That’s kind of what tonight’s like. We’re in that awkward middle period between February sweeps and May sweeps, where most shows are on break, and it’s not like Monday has a stockpile of quality series in the first place. So unless you’re PUMPED for an old episode of “Mike & Molly,” maybe it’s time you finally watched Beginners, which you’ve had from Netflix for two months now. I might be speaking through experience.
The Bachelor (ABC, 8 p.m.) – Mr. Ufford keeps saying how great this season is, without any trace of irony. Might as well see if he’s telling the truth, or if his new gig has brainwashed him into believing in True Love.
Alcatraz (Fox, 8 and 9 p.m.) – Back-to-back episodes. If “Alcatraz” doesn’t get picked up for a second season (ratings have dropped with every episode), does that mean that Sarah Lastname, Hurley Hurleyson, and Dr. Alan Grant will have to find the remaining 50-or-so guards and inmates in a single episode? That would be kind of awesome. “Oh, look, there they are! We should have known they’d be on the ‘Full House’ walking tour!”
National Lampoon’s Vacation (AMC, 8 p.m.)/Wild Things (MoreMAX, 9 p.m.) – Why am I pairing these together? Yes, they both feature former “SNL” cast members (Chevy Chase and Bill Murray), but also because they’re generation defining. Many gentlemen of a certain age learned A LOT about themselves during the poolside Christie Brinkley part of Vacation, just as many other, slightly younger males watched-and-rewatched the Matt Dillon, Neve Campbell, and Denise Richards scene in Wild Things. This is important stuff.
100 Shows to See Before You Die (TV Guide Network, 9 p.m.) – When’s the inevitable follow-up, “100 Shows That Make You Want to Kill Yourself,” going to air? #100. “Oprah’s Next Chapter,” #99. “The Paul Reiser Show”…all the way to #1., “Original Programming on the TV Guide Network.”
The Fugitive (Spike, 10:30 p.m.) – If I could only watch 10 movies for the rest of my life, this would be one of them. The other nine are all six Leprechaun movies, House Party, House Party 2, and Jumanji.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Courtney Cox and Louie Anderson on Ferguson; Zac Efron on Conan; Shaun Donovan on Stewart; and Audra McDonald on Colbert.
I am actually going to watch “The Bachelor” with my wife tonight. One of the final two contestants is the closest thing to a succubus I’ve ever seen on primetime. Tonight the 23 women who lost out to her (and who tried repeatedly to get the guy to stop thinking with his dick) get to come back and eviscerate him. I’m morbidly curious how he plans to defend this woman with the hindsight of watching her be evil incarnate all season.
Bingo. I’ve been in and out as my wife watches, and I have to say it’s been one glorious train wreck after another. Of course I watch the show thinking the dude is a douche, actively hoping that his life gets ruined, but whatever, I’m a bitter man.
The thing I don’t get is it’s not like this chick is hot – she’s tall and skinny, but other than that she’s the Khloe of the group to me.
Whatever horrible things happen to him, they’ll have a hard time topping the way he got dumped last year. My wife had me watch and it was like one of those guys who gets shot down proposing on the Jumbotron at halftime, multiplied by four million.
From my Twitter: “The amazing thing about The Fugitive is that you don’t realize that the ending is just two doctors getting into a fistfight”
There’s a Full House walking tour!?!?!?!
Seeing the Leprechaun himself peering out of a trashcan with a face painted on it while Helena Bonham Carter cried about how she couldn’t look at “it”…I think that was the closest I’ve ever seen to a MadLib on television in the context of a story (Family Guy Manatees aside, of course).
CHRIS ROCK: This movie is gonna make House Party look like House Party 2.
LUCKY BASTARD WHO MARRIED/NAILED SHANNON ELIZABETH: Or House Party 3!
CHRIS ROCK: SHUT THE FUCK UP!!!
And scene
/bows
I don’t remember Matt Dillon being in Wild Things. I do remember my girlfriend turning to me at one point during the movie when Denise Richards was on screen and saying, “This girls ‘come-fuck-me’ face is really starting to piss me off”.
That girl’s a keeper.
Don’t forget Beverly D’Angelo in the shower.
Made me like MILFs before I even knew what my dick was for.
Finally, someone who gets the awesomeness that’s “Leprechaun: In the Hood.”
Do NOT watch “Beginners.” I repeat: DO NOT WATCH “BEGINNERS.” I got a migraine from all the twee and ejected the DVD after 45 minutes. Christopher Plummer is fantastic but the rest is hipster nonsense.
CASTLE!
Terra Nova…..RIP