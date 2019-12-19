What’s On Tonight: ‘A Christmas Carol’ Gets Scary

If nothing in this listing fits your mood tonight, please check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

A Christmas Carol (FX, 7:30 p.m.) — Not much is happening on TV the week before the Christmas holiday… except for FX and the BBC’s co-produced “gritty” take on Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol. Executive produced by Steven Knight and starring Guy Pearce as Ebenezer Scrooge, this version of the classic Christmas story goes all-in on the horror.

The 2020 Miss America Competition (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The annual Miss America national pageant competition kicks things off from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut to determine who, of all the contestants assembled, will take home the title prize.

Prep & Landing (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — This 10-year-old Disney TV film sees a veteran elf (Dave Foley) who, as a part of Santa’s preparation team, strives to make sure houses around the globe are ready for the big man’s annual visit. Thanks to a lost promotion and a violent snowstorm, however, he and his fellows must work together to make things right.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 (The CW, 8:00 p.m.) — The latest edition of the annual holiday concert sees performances from Taylor Swift, the Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, and many others perform their biggest hits at separate concerts in New York and Los Angeles that have been combined for the Christmas occasion.

Democratic Presidential Debate (PBS/CNN, 8:00 p.m.) — The remaining Democratic presidential candidates debate one another in their latest gathering, which will be simultaneously broadcast on PBS and CNN.

The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Yes, The Great British Bake Off remains the best reality baking competition series there is. But it’s the holidays! So, take a seat and at least let the American version treat you with a it of holiday cheer.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Margot Robbie, Governor John Kasich, White Reaper

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Kate McKinnon, Noah Baumbach, Dua Lipa

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jennifer Hudson, Jonathan Pryce, Sharon Van Etten feat. Norah Jones

Late Night With Seth Meyers: John Lithgow, Ana Gasteyer

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Mariah Carey

A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Charlize Theron

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Mehdi Hasan

Conan: Adam Sandler