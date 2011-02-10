What’s on Tonight: Duh, Comedy

Archer (FX) — Because of my little trip to Dallas, I had to wait five days for all my Thursday night TV. FIVE DAYS of waiting for Krieger to do brain surgery while on LSD. Such a shame.
Parks and Recreation (NBC) — From WG correspondent Josh Kurp: “Have you seen the cover of Entertainment Weekly with the cast of ‘Parks and Recreation’ yet? There’s so much to like: Tom’s bow-tie, Chris’s pink shirt, Andy’s trendy farmer look, Ann’s angelic smile, April’s gorgeous rack, and Leslie’s neckerchief-vest-and-boots outfit. But mostly April’s rack. Something else to like: the return of Tammy (Megan Mullally) in tonight’s episode!
American Idol (Fox) — It’s Hollywood Week! Watch out for Steven Tyler’s untethered masculinity on Santa Monica Boulevard.
Jersey Shore (MTV) — Apparently, much of the violent screaming in the putrid mid-season trailer happens during tonight’s episode, when Sammi packs her bags and moves out. Seriously, the show needs to be winnowed down until it’s just MVP.
Lakers at Celtics (TNT) — OW-AH NUTSHOTS AHH GRITTIAH THAN YOWAH NUTSHOTS. NO ONE DENIES THIS!
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Snooki’s on Letterman, who will casually insult her to her face without her realizing it. Brooklyn Decker (giggety) on Conan. Rob Lowe and Nicki Minaj on Leno. Jennifer Beals on both “Chelsea Lately” and “The Late Late Show.” Bieber on Kimmel and Jennifer Aniston on Fallon.
Aw, I’m so happy that Parks & Rec is getting all the love it deserves.
Archer fans – Frisky Dingo is getting another run on Cartoon Network to go along with Archer. Check your DVR. (It’s on at 1:15 am on the west coast.
*looks at title on cover of EW*
So I take it the people at ew don’t dvr “community”
i think community is on tonight too.
I think the Parks love is well deserved. That said, Brita lesbian kiss tonight. That is all.
Parks and Rec love surpassed what is deserved long ago. Now it just seems condescending.
Wow. Archer + Community + Celtics + BitTorrent of FNL Finale + 1.75 liters of Buffalo Trace = Why am I even still at work?
Welcome to you’re doom, Tim.
Community was very good, only note would be a slightly more attractive counter-party to Britta.
“It rubbed off. From the friction.”
Pseudo-Annie was lacking too, though Chang’s nunchuck prowess was streets ahead.
Wait so how long do we see the archer baby story arc playing out… if it’s the whole season I’m going to be pissed.
First – a real baby has no place in this show, the possibility of hooker offspring should always be in play but not the real thing
Second – I can def see the story playing out for the feast of this season… Archer spend the whole season trying to prove that the baby is not his but Cryil’s – this will lead to a multitude of hilarious moments of archer going to great length to disprove the paternity test but will fail with each attempt; next towards the end of the season a mishap or stroke of luck will ultimately unveil the truth about the candy bar spawn, and after all of that Lana will be so overcome with baby jealousy that she will try to get back with archer to have their own awesome spy baby, with the backing of Malory who deep down wants a grandarcher
Third – kids already suck the life out of everything (they are blessings from god), let’s pray that they stomp the Archer Child out next episode – so the show does not resort to dirty sitcom humor and reverts back the raunchy, over the top, kid free, debacle we all want to see (no one wants to see a soft side of any of these classic characters)
– feel free to forward this to the writers of archer – maybe we can stop them before they go all m. sanchez and a 17 year old on this truly funny show before they blow it into a candy wrapper
no community or the office tonight?
Bon Appetit!
Matt, I can’t believe you canceled Community and The Office.
@Burnsy – on the plus side, it looks like Matt canceled Outsourced as well, so it all evens out.
Five days not hearing Lester Freamon challenge H. Jon Benjamin for greatest voice ever? For shame, Matt, for shame.