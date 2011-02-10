What’s on Tonight: Duh, Comedy

Archer (FX) — Because of my little trip to Dallas, I had to wait five days for all my Thursday night TV. FIVE DAYS of waiting for Krieger to do brain surgery while on LSD. Such a shame.

Parks and Recreation (NBC) — From WG correspondent Josh Kurp: “Have you seen the cover of Entertainment Weekly with the cast of ‘Parks and Recreation’ yet? There’s so much to like: Tom’s bow-tie, Chris’s pink shirt, Andy’s trendy farmer look, Ann’s angelic smile, April’s gorgeous rack, and Leslie’s neckerchief-vest-and-boots outfit. But mostly April’s rack. Something else to like: the return of Tammy (Megan Mullally) in tonight’s episode!

American Idol (Fox) — It’s Hollywood Week! Watch out for Steven Tyler’s untethered masculinity on Santa Monica Boulevard.

Jersey Shore (MTV) — Apparently, much of the violent screaming in the putrid mid-season trailer happens during tonight’s episode, when Sammi packs her bags and moves out. Seriously, the show needs to be winnowed down until it’s just MVP.

Lakers at Celtics (TNT) — OW-AH NUTSHOTS AHH GRITTIAH THAN YOWAH NUTSHOTS. NO ONE DENIES THIS!

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Snooki’s on Letterman, who will casually insult her to her face without her realizing it. Brooklyn Decker (giggety) on Conan. Rob Lowe and Nicki Minaj on Leno. Jennifer Beals on both “Chelsea Lately” and “The Late Late Show.” Bieber on Kimmel and Jennifer Aniston on Fallon.

