Everyone Is Doing Great (Hulu/Endeavor Series) — A little lightness will come in handy right about now, so this series from One Tree Hill alums James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti could hit the spot. Lafferty and Colletti star as former TV A-listers, who happened to play vampires on an enormously popular series called Eternals. Five years later, things are pretty damn awkward in their careers and lives, so it’s time for a late coming-of-age spin. The show found popularity with two episodes on the 2018 festival circuit, so the duo crowdfunded the rest of the season.

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (Netflix limited series) — This spellbinding docuseries dives deep into the investigation of brutal serial killer Richard Ramirez, who terrorized Los Angeles in the mid 1980s. Law enforcement found themselves puzzled by Ramirez’s apparent lack of rhyme or reason, given that his series of murders and sexual assaults at first appeared to be disconnected. After round-the-clock work by the members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, breaks in the case eventually arrived, and this series seeks to paint a portrait of how citizens feared becoming the next victim in this real-life horror story.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00pm) — Adam’s planning a spooky party with Beverly while Erica’s actually considering changing her major to pre-med while she counters Barry’s attitude on the same subject.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Riz Ahmed, Angela Bassett, Jacob Collier ft. Daniel Caesar

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Paul Bettany, Lennie James

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Rachel Brosnahan, Bobby Moynihan

In case you missed these recent picks:

Surviving Death (Netflix series) — Dive into this investigative series about whether or not the afterlife exists and whether death is really the end of life. As one might expect, this show provides firsthand accounts from those who have come close to (and even experienced) the D word to provide an illuminating view of the ultimate question that plagues us. The show’s based upon Leslie Kean’s best-selling book of the same name.

Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip (FOX series premiere on Hulu) — FOX staple Gordon Ramsay takes a pre-pandemic roadtrip (yes, in an RV fondly named “Betty”) with two chef fancy friends (an Italian chef and a French maître d’hôtel). Together, they cross half of America, including California, Vegas, and Texas. They eat barbecue and do the dude ranch thing, and yep, this might be surprisingly essential viewing.