What’s On Tonight: ‘Everything Sucks’ Is Here To Give Us 90s Nostalgia

Everything Sucks (Netflix) — If Stranger Things reminded us why the 80s were rad, Netflix’s new teen comedy is here to give us serious 90s vibes. The show follows a group of kids from Boring, Ohio as they try to make the most of their high school years. Come for the killer soundtrack, stay for the characters that end up growing on you as the series unfolds.

Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon) – Season four kicks off with Rodrigo struggling to find inspiration as he takes his relationship with Hailey public while Hailey tries to prove herself as a conductor.

Beyond (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Willa and Holden try to work on their communication problems as Holden turns to Charlie for help in understanding what is happening with him and the Realm.

Olympics 2018 Prime Time: Figure Skating, Alpine Skiing, Snowboarding, Skeleton, Freestyle Skiing (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Nathan Chen tries to set himself up for gold in the men’s figure skating short program Lindsey Jacobellis takes her fourth shot at an elusive Olympic snowboard-cross gold and John Daly shoulders the U.S.’s skeleton hopes.

The Bachelor Winter Games (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – The contestants make romantic connections on the ice as they take on their second winter games challenge – speed skating.

Nashville (CMT, 9:00 p.m.) – Alannah’s newfound stage presence causes division in the band and leads Gunner to questioning their relationship while Deacon and Jessie have a run-in with Brad.

Portlandia (IFC, 10:00 p.m.) – Doug and Claire decide to experiment with an open relationship as Shannon gets some much-needed help parallel parking and Fred has a small crisis after stepping on a snail.

Roseanne: The Return (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – A special edition of 20/20 takes a look at the iconic sitcom’s revival with help from the cast and some behind-the-scenes footage.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Natalie Portman, Kyrie Irving