What’s On Tonight: Gemma’s Number Is Up On ‘Sons Of Anarchy’

Sons of Anarchy (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — From the mouths of babes. Jax has finally learned the truth about Tara’s murder from his son Abel, so sh*ts going to hit the fan this episode. Our predictions: People die and Kurt Sutter will continue to piss off parents groups with sex montages and graphic violence. #sorrynotsorry
The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Barry faces The Girder, a guy that can turn himself into steel and doesn’t mind kidnapping people, mainly Iris, who’s excessive blogging about The Red Streak is finally catching up to her.
Masterchef Junior (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Gordon Ramsay’s mom comes on board to teach the kids how to make some of the chef’s favorite childhood dishes. Huh, I figured he just fed on the crushed dreams of past contestants.
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — The preview for tonight’s episode says the hunt for an ancient object might result in the death of one of the agents. That probably won’t happen, but hopefully the team gets their sh*t together and does something about Grant Ward and his newly acquired “free man” status.
New Girl (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Teacher’s conferences, intimacy boot camps and Lisa Bonet. Lisa f*cking Bonet. Enough said.
Supernatural (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Dean and Sam take a road trip to claim Bobby’s share in a dead heiress’ will and then the rest of the episode turns into some freaky, live-action game of Clue.
Marry Me (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Ugh, mother-in-laws, am I right?
Chicago Fire (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — The crossover event may be over but thanks to a chopper explosion that takes out an entire city block, the FD is still plenty busy.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Russell Brand and Brooke Shields on Fallon; Jason Bateman on Kimmel; Charlie Day on Letterman; Hilary Swank on Conan; Jane Lynch and Metallica on Ferguson; and Shaquille O’Neal and Eddie Redmayne on Meyers.
I doubt that one comment from Abel is gonna be the season’s turning point so to speak, but I’m definitely glad Jax finally has a reason to suspect someone other than the Chinese.
Also Chibs is a super Irish rat. Don’t forget that.
Except Gemma won’t die this week, because next week she sings “John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt” over a supercut of graphic anal sex and the first Faces of Death movie. While Charlie Hunnam smokes and stares mournfully into the ether while a brunette prostitute snuggles him.
Holy shit, Sutter, is that you?!
I would have thought they’d save that for the First Nine prequel they keep talking about.
Someone please make this happen
Thinking bodies will start dropping this early on Sons is ridiculous. Sutter still has hours left to fill, and Abel has absolutely no proof for Jax, nor intel, which we all know will be necessary if he wants to reach out to red, green and blue to assess the level of blowback needed from the gang war with the Irish Mexicans that will be ultimately necessary in ensuring Gemma’s demise.
Yeah, we all know Jax definitely needs the proof.
Everyone will be made whole.
To a guy who’s never seen a single episode of SoA, reading that paragraph baked was absolutely goddam fantastic.
Or, I guess, I mean to say that it WOULD BE that if you were baked. I wouldn’t know anything about that.
Mom killed Tara? JESUS CHRIST!!!
HEY BENCHED IS ON EVERYBODY REMEMBER WHEN THE SITE THOUGHT IT WAS THE BEST THING SINCE DYSON AIRBLADES FOR LIKE A DAY
Right?
The show is… Good. I’m watching it, but it’s nothing spectacular.
You mistakenly put up a picture of Walton Goggins as the tranny.
I preferred that little blurb over all of the recaps so far
My question is, will the Sons make up with the Chinese this episode or next?
Yeah, my mom did all this. OOPS! Sorry! Forget the pile of bodies and let’s get back in business together.
Given you can legally buy almost any gun in most states at a loss why buying them from the IRA whom is today mostly out of business makes any sense. Since 9/11 it’s really very difficult to ship weapons and arms into the US. And the idea there are Soviet arms lying around is also pretty laughable 25 years after the fall of their empire. Best I can tell Russia’s main exports these days are pasty-faced humorless black-leather clad bouncers, unenthusiastic bottle blonde strippers who have C-section scars and start every sentence with “In my country…” and crude oil. But I don’t have a FX show so what the fuck do I know.
@Bugg You’re mistaking this for an intelligent show.