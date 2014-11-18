What’s On Tonight: Gemma’s Number Is Up On ‘Sons Of Anarchy’

Sons of Anarchy (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — From the mouths of babes. Jax has finally learned the truth about Tara’s murder from his son Abel, so sh*ts going to hit the fan this episode. Our predictions: People die and Kurt Sutter will continue to piss off parents groups with sex montages and graphic violence. #sorrynotsorry

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Barry faces The Girder, a guy that can turn himself into steel and doesn’t mind kidnapping people, mainly Iris, who’s excessive blogging about The Red Streak is finally catching up to her.

Masterchef Junior (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Gordon Ramsay’s mom comes on board to teach the kids how to make some of the chef’s favorite childhood dishes. Huh, I figured he just fed on the crushed dreams of past contestants.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — The preview for tonight’s episode says the hunt for an ancient object might result in the death of one of the agents. That probably won’t happen, but hopefully the team gets their sh*t together and does something about Grant Ward and his newly acquired “free man” status.

New Girl (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Teacher’s conferences, intimacy boot camps and Lisa Bonet. Lisa f*cking Bonet. Enough said.

Supernatural (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Dean and Sam take a road trip to claim Bobby’s share in a dead heiress’ will and then the rest of the episode turns into some freaky, live-action game of Clue.

Marry Me (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Ugh, mother-in-laws, am I right?

Chicago Fire (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — The crossover event may be over but thanks to a chopper explosion that takes out an entire city block, the FD is still plenty busy.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Russell Brand and Brooke Shields on Fallon; Jason Bateman on Kimmel; Charlie Day on Letterman; Hilary Swank on Conan; Jane Lynch and Metallica on Ferguson; and Shaquille O’Neal and Eddie Redmayne on Meyers.