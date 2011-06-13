What’s on Tonight: Go Down Easy

The Bachelorette (ABC) — Ashley takes the remaining hunks on a trip to exotic Thailand, where $30 can buy them a night of freaky sex with two women better-looking than Ashley.
Stanley Cup Finals (NBC) — Game 6, Vancouver leads Boston 3-2. That’s right, “Finals” with an S. It’s a series comprised of multiple games, hence the plural. So any hockey fan who tries to tell me it’s the Stanley Cup Final can shove a big silver trophy right up his gaping Canada.
Platinum Hit (Bravo) — Here’s a reality TV show I haven’t talked about before. And not talking about a reality show is the most damning response of all: not good enough to garner ratings, not bad enough to spark a reaction.
New Hampshire Republican Presidential Debate (CNN) — Starring Mitt Romney, Michele Bachman, Newt Gingrich, Ron Paul, and Rick Santorum. AKA “America’s Next Top Dukakis.”
Secret Life of the American Teenager (ABC Family) — Season premiere. Does this “secret life” include prostitution or spying on communists? No? Then I’m not interested.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Mostly reruns. Jason Sudeikis and Adam Levine on Leno; Henry Kissinger on Colbert; Adam Carolla on Lopez; and Noah Wyle and up-and-coming roast star Anthony Jeselnik on Conan.
I always thought it was the Stanleys Cups Finals.
A veal expert I see…
Trip to a hooker filled country on a dating show? Bold move ABC. Bold move.
I’m masochistically interested in the Presidential Debate.
The Santorum is really starting to spread.
where $30 can buy them a night of freaky sex with two boys better-looking than Ashley.
there, fixed.
Like I said, the Santorum is really starting to spread.
You have to be pretty crazy to make Ron Paul and Michelle Bachman seem like the sensible ones, but well played Mr. Herman Cain. Well played.
What was better?
Herman Cain saying he wasn’t going to discriminate against Muslims in his administration, just all the ones who want to kill us all and impose Sharia law on American courts through something something?
Or Newt Gingrich saying that we couldn’t trust sleeper agents not to lie to us about their loyalty to America so therefore we needed to make sure that all Cabinet appointees swore that they were loyal to America?
So much crazy, so little time.