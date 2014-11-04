What’s On Tonight: Gordon Ramsay Is Yelling At A Bunch Of Kids Again

Master Chef Junior (Fox, 8 p.m.) – Get ready to feel even more inadequate when Season 2 of the cooking competition premieres. Oh yeah Fox, I just love watching kids slave away over a hot stove and cry over risotto recipes while I’m over here having a hard time not burning my popcorn in the microwave.

Marry Me (NBC, 9 p.m.) – Something about storms, curses and anniversaries but it doesn’t really matter because, Casey Wilson.

Marvel: 75 Years From Pulp to Pop (ABC, 9 p.m.) – That girl from Revenge is taking us through 75 years worth of Marvel comic books so, you’re welcome nerds.

New Girl (Fox, 9 p.m.) – Jess hides meth in her bra and it ends up entering her bloodstream through her boob skin. God I hate it when that happens.

Sons of Anarchy (FX, 10 p.m.) –“The club deals with internal conflict.” Basically the synopsis for every episode of the show. Also, murder, motorcycles and Jax yelling at somebody.

Tosh.O (Comedy Central, 10 p.m.) – Daniel Tosh, the totally unexpected face of the feminist movement.

The Offseason: Kevin Durant (HBO, 10 p.m.) – This show is for anyone with an unhealthy curiosity for what millionaire basketball players do in their downtime. Spoiler alert: nothing interesting.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Maya Rudolph and Michael Chiklis on Kimmel; Savannah Guthrie, Matt Lauer, Felicity Jones and FKA Twigs on Fallon; : Jessica Chastain and Foo Fighters on Letterman; Zoe Saldana on Ferguson; Dr. Phil and Joshua Jackson on Conan; and Martin Short on Meyers.