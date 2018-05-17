FOX

Gotham (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — Gordon must make a devastating decision after Jeremiah warns him of more impending destruction in the Season 4 finale.

Arrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The Season 6 finale brings an epic final battle between Diaz and Oliver, who has secured an important ally.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Sam and Dean are still struggling between good and evil, and an impulsive decision could alter lives in the Season 13 finale.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Meredith Grey and her team round out Season 14 with Jo and Alex finding themselves trapped in a shed on their wedding day.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The Season 1 finale finds the team answering a fake call that ends up helping them stop a terrorist organization that’s carrying out local bombing attacks.

Jersey Shore (MTV, 8:00 p.m.) — Pauly D. searches for someone to love, Snooki gets busted while stealing from a stripper, and Vinny feels tempted to cheat on his girlfriend.

Station 19 (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Ben will achieve a new rookie milestone, which results in a reward, but the team must then rush to a massive skyscraper fire that imperils their lives.

What Would You Do? (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — The hidden-camera series will place people in difficult situations for which both the “right” and “wrong” choices present difficulties.

Life In Pieces (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — A double-dose of episodes sees a surprise birthday party go wrong, and Matt and Colleen must confront an awkward surrogate situation.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Athletes will compete for a chance at $1 million, should they successfully ascend to the Las Vegas-based national finals.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Will Arnett, Lilly Singh, MGMT

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Tina Fey, Paul Bettany, Courtney Barnett

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jake Tapper, Liam Payne featuring J. Balvin

Conan: Conan’s on the road in Italy (rerun)