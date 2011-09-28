What’s on Tonight: ‘Happy Endings’ Is Back!

Happy Endings (ABC) — Season premiere. Despite ABC mishandling this surprisingly strong comedy in typical ABC fashion (see: “Better Off Ted”), “Happy Endings” is back for a sophomore season in the post-“Modern Family” slot. Nice!
Suburgatory (ABC) — Series premiere. Dad (Jeremy Sisto) thinks his daughter is growing up too fast, so he moves the family from New York City to the suburbs. Early reviews have been mostly positive, and the clips that I’ve seen have all been pretty funny. I’ll be watching. SIDE NOTE: can ABC please stop giving its best comedies terrible names?
Luther (BBC America) — Season premiere. Of course, “Luther” is just what it’s called in England. Here in America, it’s “British Stringer Bell with a Badge.”
Rocket City Rednecks (NatGeo) — Series premiere. The NatGeo PR people have been pushing this like a pregnant woman down the stairs. I have no idea where Rocket City is, but I’m guessing “south of the Mason-Dixon Line.”
The Real World (MTV) — Season premiere. The venerable sack of reality garbage returns to San Diego for drunken casual sex and vomiting. Watch the trailer here.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Letterman wins tonight. He’s got Anderson Cooper AND Nick Offerman as his guests. Elsewhere: Ed Helms on Leno; Mark Wahlberg and Seth MacFarlane on Kimmel; Rashida Jones and Jonathan Ames on Ferguson; Bill O’Reilly on “The Daily Show” (uh oh); Ken Burns on Colbert; and a pretty good show for Jimmy Fallon, too — he’s got Anna Faris, Michael Emerson, Dwyane Wade, and MGMT.
I grew up right beside Rocket City. Its Huntsville, AL, so named because of the many NASA employees and contractors in the area (however there’s no reason for anyone outside of northern Alabama to be privy to this knowledge).
Happy Endings is so good that even Casey Wilson has won me over. As much as I disliked her on SNL, I like Penny.
Of course, Max is the best. By far.
New season of Mythbusters tonight
Is Jeremy Sisto grooving on the daughter or maybe banging his sister? What maniac puts that dude at the center of an ABC comedy?
Yay “Happy Endings”! I love that there’s an uptight-white-woman-who-alienates-her-friends character so I finally have a TV role model. We could make party planning spreadsheets together.
Can we have a Real World: Fargo anytime soon?
There could be an episode where the roommates go out to get drunk and one their stumble home from the bar, one is hospitalized because of exposure and dies a slow, painful death? Now THAT would be brilliant reality television.
Happy Endings is great. Suburgatory was suburgaterrible… OHHHHH! But seriously, it was garbage.
But the red haired daughter… Billy and Claire all over again. I was definitely groovin’.
