Harlots (Hulu) — One of the best Hulu original series returns to 18th century Georgian London, where Margaret (Samantha Morton) struggles to balance managing a brothel and raising daughters, one of which joins the home of a rival madam.

Elementary (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Holmes finds his sobriety challenged by a setback in his neurological recovery, and Holmes and Watson pursue a serial killer who strikes close to home.

Dietland (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) — The first season truly gets underway when Plum suffers withdrawal and Jessica goes on a fearful rampage.

Unapologetic With Aisha Tyler (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) — Aisha Tyler follows up the latest Dietland episode with some all-too-honest feedback.

Supergirl (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Supergirl, Mon-El and Alura work to stop Serena from reaching earth after discovering her nefarious plans, and J’onn prepares to wish his father farewell.

Top Gear (BBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Aquatic automobiles take center stage when the team puts a whole new spin on their off-roading adventures.

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — The series debut sees couples plan weddings at Disney World, where high drama takes place near Cinderella Castle.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Guest stars Andrea Navedo and Gary Anthony Williams liven up the long-running improvisational-comedy showcase.

So You Think You Can Dance? (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — Los Angeles auditions continue as this season’s competition heats up.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Bob Odenkirk, DJ Khaled, Future

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jim Parsons, Marlon Wayans, The Smashing Pumpkins

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Chris Matthews, Alicia Silverstone, EELS

Conan: Amanda Peet, Daniel Cormier, Steve Cropper & Benjamin Booker

