What’s On Tonight: ‘Have A Good Trip’ Takes Us On A Psychedelic Comedy Adventure

Have a Good Trip: Adventures In Psychedelics (Netflix) — These are trippy times, so it makes sense that Netflix would bring us this doc hybrid about famous people and their strange experiences with hallucinogens. Nick Offerman plays a “scientist” who’s narrating us through various real-life tales from the likes of Sarah Silverman, Nick Kroll, and Sting while other famous faces like Adam Scott reenact those stories. There’s a bit of social commentary mixed in about the untapped potential of psychedelics, but really, this whole thing is just an excuse to hear A$AP Rocky talk about that time he thought a rainbow shot out of his penis.

9-1-1 (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — When a train carrying hundreds of passengers derails, the 118 crew rushes to save those who’ve survived the disaster.

The Price Is Right At Night With Rupaul (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Rupaul is gonna spice up this archaic game show y’all. Hold onto your wigs.

Roswell, New Mexico (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Liz ruins Kyle’s first date with Steph while Michael and Isobel learn the devastating truth about the night Tripp attacked their mothers.

Creepshow (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) — Growing fingers and weird military excursions are mixed in with tonight’s nightmare fuel.

Songland (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, Julia Michaels, stops by to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material.