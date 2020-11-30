His Dark Materials (HBO, 9:00pm EST) — The Dust-filled fantasy series picks up with an unlikely ally surfacing after Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Lee digging for Grumman. Meanwhile, Lyra and Will face dangerous consequences following Lyra’s decision to ignore the alethiometer, and the witches want some answers.

Industry (HBO, 10:00pm EST) — The Succession-esque series for the younger crowd sees Harper’s very bad workday growing even worse after a wild night out. Her entire team might face up for major losses after Harper’s trade work leads to a discrepancy, but she might find support from an unexpected source, along with some trouble.

Filthy Rich (FOX, 9:00pm EST) — The Kim Cattrall-starring series reaches a season finale with an explosive secret coming to a boiling point, while Mark and Rose are ready to get serious with their budding relationship.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — President Barack Obama, Part. 2

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Natalie Portman, Russell Dickerson

In case you missed these recent picks:

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max series) — Kaley Cuoco busts away from the The Big Bang Theory with a fun flight of (darkly comedic) fancy. She plays portrays an airline stewardess whose international jet-setting lifestyle includes falling into bed in various countries with various handsome men. During the course of one particularly fateful encounter, Cassie wakes up next to the dead body of a one-night stand. She spends the rest of the series attempting to clean sh*t up. Surrender to this madcap ride.

Saved By The Bell (Peacock series) — Here comes the official reimagining of the original series with a lot of the O.G. crowd on board for more neon-tinged adventures. Zack Morris is now (a terrible) California governor, Kelly Kapowski’s his first lady, and Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez are back as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater, respectively. If you’re lucky, you’ll see the return of Zack Attack. Screech is sitting this one out, but prepare for some (still lighthearted) social commentary.

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (Netflix film) — Kurt Russell’s hot Santa returns two years after Kate and Teddy saved Christmas. Kate’s now a cynical teenager with family drama, and for some reason, she’s not thrilled to spend Christmas in Cancun. The trouble truly begins when a mysterious toublemaker, Belsnickel, plots to destroy Christmas and make a ground zero out of the North Pole.