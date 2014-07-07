What’s On Tonight: How Will Jack Bauer Save America This Time?

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (Spike, 8 p.m.) — A few nights ago, I fought with a friend because he thinks Revenge of the Sith is the worst Star Wars film. He’s obviously wrong — Attack of the Clones is worse — yet we both lost, because we were arguing over Star Wars prequels.
24: Live Another Day (Fox, 9 p.m.) — 24‘s episode descriptions are positively Mad Men-esque this season. “Jack, Kate, and Mark hope to find their target before time runs out.” O REALLY?
Dangerous Acts Starring the Unstable Elements of Belarus (HBO, 9 p.m.) — Here’s a documentary about the underground theatre group, the Belarus Free Theatre. It sounds very good.
Under the Dome (CBS, 10 p.m.) — Barbie risks his life to help Rebecca save the town’s food supply, which I’m pretty sure is something that’s happened 17 times already.
Longmire (A&E, 10 p.m.) — But seriously, Attack of the Clones is garbage.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Halle Berry, Steve Young, and the War on Drugs on Letterman; Kiefer Sutherland, Nicole Richie, and Crosby, Stills, & Nash on Fallon; Kathy Griffin and Ingrid Michaelson on Ferguson; and Brian Williams, Chrissy Teigen, and Charli XCX on Meyers.
Attack of the Clones is bad, but I could see someone hating Revenge more if only for the idiotic fight at the end and people try and sell you on watching it by claiming its the good prequel trilogy movie, when it is still fucking awful.
Back in the day I brought a girlfriend to the theater to see it. She was borderline irate afterwards that she had to sit through it. All three were flipping horrible.
Phantom Menace is/was/always will be the worst. Kid Anakin, Midichlorians, laser swords, Jar-Jar, Trade Federation. If it wasn’t for Darth Maul, I’d contact The Hague about classifying it as a war crime.
CGI Yoda going HAM, General G., Wookies and Maul were worth the entire dumpster fire. Kinda…Idk. Nah.
We got a big group together to go see Attack of the Clones, about 20 guys from High School and my one friend brought his girl friend to see it. She had never seen a Star Wars before and had no interest in going other than her boy friend was taking her out with the guys. After about 20 minutes, I saw him and her making out and they continued to do so for the rest of the movie. I asked him about it a few months later after they’d broken up, asking if he was pissed that he brought her since he’d missed the whole movie. He said, “Nah. I kept pushing her away telling her ‘I want to watch this, this is important to me.’ but after 20 minutes I realized how stupid the movie was and started making out with her instead.” To this day he has never seen the entire movie and is quite proud of it.
Menace is the worst full stop. Clones was awful, but at least you got Yoda fighting.
Phantom Menace remains the only Star Wars movie that I refuse to own. It isn’t even a close battle, Phantom Menace is the worst one by a country mile.
Guys! Let’s all just agree that all of the prequels we’re f*cking atrocious. Ships landing or taking off, slow walking and talking in gigantic green screen rooms, and that little f*cking kid. George Lucas had editors and people making changes. Go read the comic based on his original script for Star Wars. It’s a disaster. Luke Starkiller? Good God.
Phantom Menace is by far the best of the new trilogy.
I’d like to add my vote to the Phantom Menace is the worst camp.
Find the target before time runs out? BUT THERE’S NO TIME! And be on Fallon???
Keifer is just glad the late shows shoot in the afternoon because he’s wasted by 8pm.
Counterpoint: Christopher Lee doesn’t die in AOTC. ROTS killed Saruman.
Acronyms means I don’t say the names out loud and contribute to Lucas Lucasing the new movies.
So you just ignored Phantom Menace? GOOD CALL! That was diseased ass.
I’ve been enjoying this season of “24”. I skipped the last season but this was a nice return.