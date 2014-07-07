What’s On Tonight: How Will Jack Bauer Save America This Time?

#What's On Tonight
07.07.14 4 years ago 15 Comments

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (Spike, 8 p.m.) — A few nights ago, I fought with a friend because he thinks Revenge of the Sith is the worst Star Wars film. He’s obviously wrong — Attack of the Clones is worse — yet we both lost, because we were arguing over Star Wars prequels.

24: Live Another Day (Fox, 9 p.m.) — 24‘s episode descriptions are positively Mad Men-esque this season. “Jack, Kate, and Mark hope to find their target before time runs out.” O REALLY?

Dangerous Acts Starring the Unstable Elements of Belarus (HBO, 9 p.m.) — Here’s a documentary about the underground theatre group, the Belarus Free Theatre. It sounds very good.

Under the Dome (CBS, 10 p.m.) — Barbie risks his life to help Rebecca save the town’s food supply, which I’m pretty sure is something that’s happened 17 times already.

Longmire (A&E, 10 p.m.) — But seriously, Attack of the Clones is garbage.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Halle Berry, Steve Young, and the War on Drugs on Letterman; Kiefer Sutherland, Nicole Richie, and Crosby, Stills, & Nash on Fallon; Kathy Griffin and Ingrid Michaelson on Ferguson; and Brian Williams, Chrissy Teigen, and Charli XCX on Meyers.

