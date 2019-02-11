What’s On Tonight: ‘I Am The Night’ Inches Closer To The Truth

TNT

I Am the Night (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) — Jay suspects he’s inching closer to the truth after a visit from the LAPD while Fauna investigates Corinna’s claims and her own suspicions that she may be hiding her mother, Tamar.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The Top 12 finalists including two Wildcards compete for the ultimate title in tonight’s Champions finale.

Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Oliver takes some time off from his vigilante work after he and Felicity discover William has been keeping secrets from them. As he tries to focus on his family, the rest of the team are targeted by a serial killer with ulterior motives.

The Neighborhood (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Dave convinces Calvin to get rid of his junk with a neighborhood yard sale, but when someone buys a priceless family heirloom, Calvin tasks Dave with wrangling it back.

The Resident (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Conrad’s plans for a romantic Valentine’s date with Nic are spoiled, so he gives a hard-to-get dinner reservation to a couple that could really use it.

Man With a Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Adam and Andi have a disagreement at the office and seek a way to solve it so it doesn’t become a problem at home.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Anissa makes a shocking discovery and Jennifer continues to plot her revenge.

The Passage (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Brad and Amy begin plotting a risky escape plan with a surprising ally following the arrival of a high-ranking member of Project NOAH.

Manifest (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Jared and Michaela are at odds after Jared finds out about Zeke and Michaela meets the mysterious James Griffin during a police investigation.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Steve Harvey, Adam Devine, Leon Bridges

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Adam Sandler, Stephen Merchant, Big Bird, Metro Boomin featuring Gunna

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: John Oliver, BLACKPINK

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Debra Messing, Henry Louis Gates Jr., the Prom

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Kelsey Grammer, Jay Baruchel, Alessia Cara

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Phoebe Robinson

Conan: Nikki Glaser