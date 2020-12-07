Industry (HBO, 10:00pm EST) — The Succession-esque series for the younger crowd puts Pierpoint on the defense following an ex-employee’s tell all book. Meanwhile, Eric evaporates, Gus must cover despite not being prepared to do so, and Harper’s maneuvering for her own ends.
His Dark Materials (HBO, 9:00pm EST) — The Dust-filled fantasy series picks up with Lee locating Grumman, who’s now known as Jopari, and Will and Lyra searching for the knife bearer.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Meryl Streep, Chris Stapleton
Jimmy Kimmel Live — Miley Cyrus, Tony Romo
The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Mariah Carey, Andrew Rannells, Jose Feliciano
The Late Late Show With James Corden — Matthew McConaughey, Shawn Mendes
Late Night With Seth Meyers — Nick Kroll Jeremy O. Harris, Sam Hunt
Your Honor (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — Bryan Cranston’s intense (although uneven) limited series faces inevitable comparisons to Breaking Bad, and for sure, Cranston’s character executes his most Walter White-like maneuvers since Heisenberg left the building with AMC’s 2013 “Felina” finale. Some The Wire vibes and Defending Jacob vibes resonate throughout as well, and here he’s playing a sort-of everyman (albeit one with more power than Walt), who tangos with the criminal underworld after making an incredibly bad decision that quickly sets off a series of even worse decisions, eventually leading to a sh*tload of collateral damage. And a lot of Panic Faces.
Big Mouth: Season 4 (Netflix) — One of TV’s funniest shows is back to drum up anxiety, courtesy of Tito the Mosquito (who will be voiced by Maria Bamford), in addition to all the hormone monsters that you dearly love. Newcomer voices on the series include Ayo Edebiri replacing Jenny Slate as Missy, along with Zach Galifianakis, Seth Rogen, Josie Totah, Lena Waithe, Quinta Brunson, John Oliver, Sterling K. Brown, Paul Giamatti, Maya Erskine, and Anna Konkle.
Euphoria Part 1: Rue (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Need a little Zendaya to tide you over before the show returns (at an undetermined date) for Season 2? The Emmy award winner returns for the first of two special episodes. This one officially lands on HBO on Sunday, but you can catch it early already, only on HBO Max. Rue’s relapsing and ends up in a diner whilst contemplating life after Jules leaves her along at the train station following their winter formal.