Industry (HBO, 10:00pm EST) — The Succession-esque series for the younger crowd puts Pierpoint on the defense following an ex-employee’s tell all book. Meanwhile, Eric evaporates, Gus must cover despite not being prepared to do so, and Harper’s maneuvering for her own ends.

His Dark Materials (HBO, 9:00pm EST) — The Dust-filled fantasy series picks up with Lee locating Grumman, who’s now known as Jopari, and Will and Lyra searching for the knife bearer.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Meryl Streep, Chris Stapleton

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Miley Cyrus, Tony Romo

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Mariah Carey, Andrew Rannells, Jose Feliciano

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Matthew McConaughey, Shawn Mendes

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Nick Kroll Jeremy O. Harris, Sam Hunt

Your Honor (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — Bryan Cranston’s intense (although uneven) limited series faces inevitable comparisons to Breaking Bad, and for sure, Cranston’s character executes his most Walter White-like maneuvers since Heisenberg left the building with AMC’s 2013 “Felina” finale. Some The Wire vibes and Defending Jacob vibes resonate throughout as well, and here he’s playing a sort-of everyman (albeit one with more power than Walt), who tangos with the criminal underworld after making an incredibly bad decision that quickly sets off a series of even worse decisions, eventually leading to a sh*tload of collateral damage. And a lot of Panic Faces.