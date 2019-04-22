What’s On Tonight: ‘Into The Badlands’ Makes A Risky Play

AMC



Into the Badlands (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) — Cressida and Lydia are caught in the crossfire as the Widow enacts a risky plan to take down Pilgrim. Meanwhile, Sunny, Bajie, and Kannin journey back into the Badlands.

American Idol (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The show dives into each finalists’ journey thus far, highlighting never-before-seen footage, songs, and performances that defined their run.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — The team tries to clean up the mess they’ve left behind in the present while being preoccupied with saving the past. Sara tries to rescue Ava from a fate worse than death while battling her own demons as Nora and Constantine take on a powerful demon.

The Neighborhood (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Season one ends with Calvin inviting an overjoyed Dave on a golfing trip. While Dave thinks their bro-time represents a step forward in their friendship, Calvin has ulterior motives for letting him tag along.

The Resident (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Conrad gets creative to save a patient’s life after the hospital suffers a severe blood shortage. Meanwhile, Nic worries over her sister’s deteriorating health as Mina and Devon deal with a new anesthesiologist who’s not what she seems.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The Live Cross Battles continue as artists from opposing teams are chosen in real-time to compete head-to-head for America’s vote.

Man With a Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Adam accidentally invites Andi on the annual guys’ trip but trying to un-invite her proves even more challenging.

9-1-1 (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — A going-away party for a bank manager turns into an emergency, and then a mystery, as the first responders are accused of pulling off a daring heist.

The Code (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Major Ferry and Lt. Li are assigned to find out who leaked information about a Marine who was set to become the Corps’ first female infantry captain, which may have led to her attack.

Gentleman Jack (HBO, 10:00 p.m.) — The premiere of this new period drama follows Anne Lister who returns to her ancestral home after her would-be companion accepts an offer of marriage and finds her father and long-suffering sister difficult to live with.

Knightfall (History, 10:00 p.m.) — King Philip prepares his army for war and Landry reunites with his daughter only to be separated from her again.

The Enemy Within (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Shepherd and Keaton team up to spy on the CIA after a Tal fugitive escapes custody and the agency refuses to reveal information that may lead to his recapture.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Nathan Lane, Pitbull, Philippe Cousteau

Conan: Isaac Hempstead Wright